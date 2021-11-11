SWC Turkey Trot To Allow In-person Participation

SOUTHWEST CITY -- Organizers are excited to announce that trotters will be able to gather in-person to participate in Southwest City's annual 5K Turkey Trot this year.

Rain or shine, participants will gather at the Anne Croxdale Memorial and depart from the starting line at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning. This tradition boasts more than 30 sponsors and upwards of one hundred walkers, runners and trotters each year, with many including their leashed pets in the festivities.

Registration forms can be obtained at Cornerstone Bank, the Anne Croxdale Memorial Library or online at www.swcartscenter.com.

Proceeds will benefit two influential community landmarks -- the Southwest City Arts Center and the Anne Croxdale Memorial Library -- and funds will be divided equally between the two. The Turkey Trot 5K is the main fundraising event for both of these facilities.