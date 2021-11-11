SWC Aldermen Consider Permit Requests

SOUTHWEST CITY -- The board of aldermen in Southwest City heard permit requests from a handful of residents during Tuesday's regular meeting.

Don Webster approached the council and requested permission to install a storm shelter at 365 Bluebird Lane. Building inspector Shane Clark has reviewed the site and approves the installation.

Stephanie West requested permission to erect a fence at 927 N. Main Street. She would like the fence to surround the perimeter, but with the upcoming water project, West would like to complete three sides of the fence and wait to complete the final side permanently when water work is done.

Reyes Jesus Jamaica also requested permission to build an addition onto 207 Academy Street.

After reviewing the inspection fees and process, the council voted to grant permits for a fence and an add-on and approved the installation of a storm shelter.

Departmental Reports

On behalf of Fire Chief Shane Clark, City Clerk Krystal Austen reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to four medical calls, three motor vehicle accidents and utilized the helicopter landing zone once.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported that the department has responded to two motor vehicle accidents, issued 17 tickets, served three warrants, assisted with two lock-outs, provided mutual aid to neighboring agencies three times and received 125 calls for service.

Clerk Austen reported on behalf of Public Works Director Shane Clark that the street department has been busy mowing, securing at-large animals, and patching streets. Clark is also working to repair a clarifier and a rotor at the wastewater treatment facility.

Clerk Austen reported that she has prepared and mailed 2021 tax statements, as well as begun storing 2020 city documents. She has also distributed insurance bids to prospective companies and reached out to local contractors regarding bids on the police station remodel.

Ball Director Chloe Lucas approached the council to request funds to maintain the ball fields. She noted that the infield has uneven spots and grass growing.

Lucas requested a grant in the amount of $3,105 to purchase dirt and weed killer and contract labor, rent a tiller and replace scoreboard lights.

After discussing the ball program budget for the upcoming year, the council voted to provide Lucas with the requested funds.

In other business, the council:

• Reviewed the proposed Sewer and General Fund budgets for 2022;

• Approved the purchase of two new desks and chairs for City Hall at a cost of $3,634.28;

• Agreed to publish a 2022 election notice informing the community that there are two council positions up for election -- an East Ward alderman and West Ward alderman seat.

• Paid bills in the amount of $22,869.98.