Sosa Wins Prestigious Maintenance Man Award

Carlos Sosa learned how to refinish showers so he could totally revamp housing units and prepare for new move-ins. He knows the importance of working efficiently and doing the work in-house to help the budget.

"He went to school to learn how to refinish showers. That saves us a lot of money for new move-ins," said Rosey Hartley, Noel Housing Authority executive director. "He changes the inside and installs new back-splashes. I cannot describe how wonderful he is."

Sosa's work ethic recently earned him the honor of being named the Maintenance Man of the Year by the Missouri Chapter of the National Association of Housing & Redevelopment Officials.

"It's a very high honor," said Hartley. Hartley, who nominated Sosa, does not know how many people were nominated but said there are 130 public housing authorities in the state of Missouri.

The award, a first for Noel, is extremely fitting for Sosa.

"He's a go-getter. He's a continual learner and great with the tenants," she said.

Sosa said he's very happy to win the award, which he certainly didn't anticipate. He initially thought the rewards might be small.

"I thought I might get a certificate," he said. "This is pretty awesome." Sosa has served the Noel Housing Authority for eight years, learning and growing in that role.

Word of his award is spreading quickly. People have been calling to congratulate him. Some say he's grown his skill set quite a bit since he first started out.

Sosa believes in learning as much as he can. He's taken classes to learn more skills. He's now certified as a Housing Quality Standards pre-inspector.

Many people helped him when he first began completing repairs in the community. He thanks God and his team members, who are always pushing him to succeed, he said.

Sosa and his wife have embraced the Noel community wholeheartedly. The couple owns Sosa's Hairdressing Salon and recently served as sponsors for a poker run, which benefited the Noel Fire Department and Marshal's Office.

Sosa also volunteers on Wednesday nights at his church, teaching 30 kids ages eight to 12. It's been a mission of his for 10 years.

His wife, who loves children and is extremely patient with them, enjoys having their children's friends over to visit. It's a common event to have 40 youth over on Halloween to have fun, he said.

His own children, ages 15, 17 and 19, see their dad as a hard worker. His oldest has started his career and is working for a contractor. Sosa told him to listen, learn and work hard.

"It's not about the money. It's what you learn on the job," he said. "That's the treasure for you."