Showdown Is Set

McDonald County at West Plains District 6 championship When: 7 p.m. Friday. Where: Zizzers Stadium. Records: Second-seeded McDonald County is 10-1; top-seeded West Plains is 9-1. Livestream: KNEO.org. Per MSHSAA rules, there’s a $10 fee (plus tax) for the video. The audio is free.

For all that McDonald County has already achieved, there's more within reach. Much more.

The Mustangs can add to their growing legacy when they visit West Plains for the Class 4 District 6 championship Friday.

McDonald County (10-1) has won eight row during the best season in school history. Down the stretch, each week presented a new milestone. If that's created any extra pressure, the Mustangs haven't showed it.

"We've got a good group of leaders that hasn't really let all that outside stuff creep into what we're trying to accomplish this season," McDonald County coach Kellen Hoover said. "They've done a really good job of keeping it about that week, focusing in on that week. Being excited about the different things they've accomplished throughout the season, but at the end of the day, they're just hungry for more, that next win."

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Zizzers Stadium.

It's a fitting matchup for the final with top-seeded West Plains (9-1) and second-seeded McDonald County. The Zizzers, who rolled past Logan-Rogersville 52-0 in the semifinals last week, are riding a four-game winning streak. They've scored 50 or more points six times this year.

"They've got great speed, and they play a physical brand of football," Hoover said. "We're going to have to match that physicality. We'll have to play well on the road, and that's never easy."

West Plains, ranked fourth in the state in Class 4, has three shutouts and allowed only one opponent to score more than 21 points.

The Mustangs, eighth in the state poll, feature a versatile offense that takes advantage of what's available. They can run, with Cole Martin, Jakobe Montes, Destyn Dowd or Jared Mora. Montes has been slowed by an ankle injury. They can pass, with quarterback Martin spreading the ball to Colton Ruddick, Levi Malone, Jack Parnell, Cross Dowd and Logan Harriman.

"We've got to continue to follow our rules, run-blocking schemes, pass-blocking schemes," Hoover said. "And make sure we're running crisp routes because that crispness allows for some separation in the secondary. Cole's got to make great decisions."

On defense, McDonald County's stubborn front sets the tone. Garrett Gricks, Junior Eliam, Sam Murphy and Toby Moore are among those leading the charge. The Mustangs made clutch goal-line stands in the past two weeks, including the 48-21 semifinal victory over Hillcrest.

"From a defensive perspective, we've got to be sure tacklers," Hoover said. "We've got to get 11 hats to the football."

An opportunity for another breakthrough moment awaits for this emerging program.

"We'll take some time after the season to kind of reflect on how special this group and this season has been up to this point," Hoover said. "The great thing about this is they don't want to be done. They're going to do everything they can to go compete and give West Plains our best. It's going to be a challenge. We're not going to look at what's in the past. We're not going to look at what's ahead. We're going to try to be 1-0 on Friday, and that's how we want to walk off the field."