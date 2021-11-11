Sheriff's Office Asking Help With 'Shop With A Hero' Event

With the holiday season approaching, the McDonald County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in supporting the area's annual "Shop With A Hero" event.

Lt. Michael Hall notes that recent changes in local charities make this fundraiser critical to local children.

"With Angel Tree not doing it this year, we believe that it is more important than ever," he said.

Each year, before Christmas Day, local law enforcement, firefighters, first responders and emergency personnel of all types will escort youth in need on a shopping spree at Walmart. This interaction enhances the holiday experience for children and fosters a personal relationship with those who protect and serve the community.

Children are able to buy a variety of gifts not only for themselves but for loved ones as well. Graphic items such as violent movies or video games are not allowed to be purchased.

The Sheriff's Office is seeking financial donations to make this event possible. It is the hope of the Sheriff's Office that 180 to 200 local children will get the opportunity to shop with a hero.

Qualifying children from each school district are considered for selection.

Those wishing to make a donation may contact the MCSO at 417-223-4319 for more information.