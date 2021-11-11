RELIGION: Love Your Brother For God's Sake, Not For Your Sake Or Theirs

As we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church, Wayne Holly, Terry Lett and Brandon were celebrating birthdays, and Wayne and Anna Lee Emanuel were celebrating their 59th wedding anniversary. We also wished a happy birthday to Becky Johnson. Special prayers were requested for the Terry Bates family, Don, Jerry, Karen and Raye Deen's daughter. Doug Cory greeted the congregation.

Terry Lett taught the adult Sunday school class as they studied Colossians 2:16-23 about "The Gospel's Freedom." The lesson reminded us that "the gospel gives believers the freedom to live a God-honoring life" and "There is no salvation apart from personal faith in Jesus Christ as Lord."

Linda Abercrombie shared a devotional, "Struggles," and read Matthew 26:39. We all struggle. Maybe the struggles are there to change us or to heal us in some other way.

Jerry Abercrombie led the congregational hymns, including "In the Garden" and "What A Friend We Have in Jesus," with Susan Cory at the piano. Rick Lett and Tyrel Lett served as ushers and collected the offertory.

As Brother Mark Hall brought us God's message, "Blessed Assurance," he continued in a study of 1 John. As he read 1 John 5:11-13, he told us that verse 13 was the most important, "These things I have written to you who believe in the name of the Son of God, that you may know that you have eternal life and that you may continue to believe in the name of the Son of God."

As Brother Mark began the message, he told us that there may be times when we may doubt or wonder about our own salvation. "It doesn't have to be that way. Verse 13 was written so that we know we have eternal life. Don't let anyone convince you that you aren't saved if you are."

Ephesians 2:8-9 says, "For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast." Brother Mark told us that "it is not what we do that makes us saved. We are not saved by doing good works, but we are saved to do good works of every kind. Salvation produces the works. After we are saved, we are to continue what the salvation produces and that is righteousness, love and believing."

Brother Mark told us that there are three tests to see how we are doing with our works and that is the test of attitude, the test of actions and the test of affection. As he talked about the test of attitude, he referred to 1 John 2:3-5 and told us that there is a difference between keeping the commandments and keeping God's word. "If you are a Christian, you better keep His commandments." Hebrews 12:6 says, "For whom the Lord loves, He chastens, and scourges every son who He receives."

As Brother Mark talked about the test of actions, he told us that is in regard to what we do for others that have no earthly benefits for us. "The mark of your love for God is what you do for others without expecting any benefit for yourself." 1 John 3:16-17 says, "By this we know love, because He laid down His life for us. And we also ought to lay down our lives for the brethren. But whoever has this world's goods, and sees his brother in need, and shuts up his heart from him, how does the love of God abide in him?"

Brother Mark talked about the third test, the test of affection, and referred to 1 John 2:7-11 which reminds us to not love the world. Brother Mark told us, "when we first get saved, we love everyone. Then 'people' happen. Some are hard to love. People can't help being people. People will hurt, disappoint, offend and let you down." He read 1 Peter 4:8, "And above all things have fervent love for one another, for love will cover a multitude of sins."

Brother Mark told us that we set our expectations for people so high that we get disappointed every day. "Perfectionists expect a lot out of themselves and others. People are not going to be perfect. The sooner you understand that, the easier it is to love them. Are you perfect? You are to love your brother for God's sake, not for your sake or for theirs."

Brother Mark read 1 John 5:1 "Whoever believes that Jesus is the Christ is born of God, and everyone who loves Him who begot also loves him who is begotten of Him." He told us that is where our assurance comes from. "You must believe that Jesus is Christ and you are born of Him. If you love Him, love others. God's commandments should not be burdens if our faith is in Jesus." 1 John 5:2-4 tells us, "By this we know that we loved the children of God, when we love God and keep His commandments. For this is the love of God, that we keep His commandments. And His commandments are not burdensome. For whatever is born of God overcomes the world. And this is the victory that overcomes the world, even our faith."

As Brother Mark closed the message, he reread 1 John 5:13, and told us that if you believe that, you don't have to worry that you are saved. "But we all need to have the attitude, actions and affection and walk like Christ. We need to continue in perfecting and continuing that walk and know that we have eternal life. Sometimes, we must overlook a lot of bad points to love someone just like Jesus does us."

Our hymn of invitation was "I Surrender All." Rick Lett gave the benediction.

We invite you to worship with us Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90. Everyone is welcome.

Opinions expressed are those of the author.