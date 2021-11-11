Noel's Fall Festival A Great Success Second Time Around

NOEL -- The rescheduled fall festival in Noel brought people out to enjoy funnel cakes and family fun.

A special committee got behind the idea, spread the word and brought in 37 vendor booths, food trucks and more to celebrate fall.

"You could just feel it in the air," said Noel city clerk Deby Hopping. "People just jumped on that excitement and energy."

The fall festival was previously scheduled for early October but was rained out after about an hour or so. A committee of Noel residents decided to assist going forward, and Hopping said that networking paid off.

Local businesses displayed flyers, business owners talked to customers to market the festival and a great deal of promotion was put behind the idea, she said.

"We are so thankful we had that many people involved," she said. "This took on a life of its own."

Volunteers spoke to vendors at Mountain Happenings at Sims Corner's fall festival and asked if they were interested in participating in Noel's festival. That built a base of vendors to participate, she said.

Local people were excited to celebrate with family-friendly fun, that included popcorn, funnel cakes, a magician, karaoke and a car show.

The car show had 16 entries, with Austin Evans taking first place and $500 for his green lowered Nissan; Vicki Babbit took second place and $250 for her 1956 pink T-bird; and Ross Babbit took third place and $100 for his 1965 black Bonneville.

This committee is now set to work on the Lighting of the Lights, which will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, in downtown Noel. Santa will be available for photos on Main Street; and hot dogs, popcorn and hot chocolate will be available. Local shops will be open from 4 to 7:30 p.m. to encourage shoppers to drop by.

The momentum is contagious as more people work to bring Noel back to its former glory, Hopping said.

COURTESY PHOTO The Noel Fall Festival was complete with scarecrows, pumpkins, funnel cakes, a car show and more.