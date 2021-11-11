Noel Council Again Considering Property Tax Proposal

NOEL -- City Council members in Noel said Tuesday night they are considering putting a property tax proposal before voters once again.

A public hearing would have to take place before the issue is placed on the ballot, reported city clerk Deby Hopping, who said she had researched the issue.

A property tax proposal failed in 2018 by a slim margin. Council members agreed that a marketing campaign will be needed this time. Though council members cannot earmark funds, they can promote how they intend to use the funds.

"There's no doubt the city needs the revenue," said Noel Mayor Terry Lance.

The council also discussed purchasing liability insurance for special events held downtown on private land. A new committee, which headed up the Fall Festival, also plans for a holiday lighting event and other events next year. One volunteer estimated that the committee could host up to 16 events next year. Hopping said she can check on an annual fee for liability insurance instead of event-by-event coverage.

In other business, council members:

• Reviewed and approved the audit for 2020;

• Heard from South Ward Alderman Joshua Manning, who said he's been speaking with the chaplain at Tyson's and both are working to help Tyson employees register to vote to increase voter turnout;

• Heard from CARDS representatives, who said there will be a small increase in trash fees, effective Jan. 1.