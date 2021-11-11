McDonald County Press Obituaries For Nov. 11, 2021

Daniel Ellsworth Blake

July 24, 1962

Oct. 28, 2021

Daniel Ellsworth "Danny" Blake, 59, of Jay, Okla., died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Circle of Life Hospice House in Bentonville, Ark., from complications of a recent stroke.

He was born July 24, 1962, in Danville, Ark., to Charles Eldon and Velma Lee (Kessler) Blake. He was raised and attended school in Southwest City, Mo. His work history includes Webco Tank, O'Brien and Simmons Foods, Commercial Metals and, most recently, as a farmhand for Andrews Cattle Company. He enjoyed all types of automobiles, music, going to flea markets and being outdoors. He was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors are his five children, Jennifer Troyer (Matt) of Jay, Okla., Amanda Wetzel (Zack) of Jay, Cody Blake (Paige) of Lecompton, Kan., Dylan Blake and River Blake, both of Jay; eight grandchildren; two brothers, Rick Blake (Donna) of Southwest City, David Blake (Nyanna) of Southwest City; and three sisters, Kathy McKee (Jim) of Southwest City, Mary Golden (Steven) of Southwest City, Judy Gow (Bud) of Noel.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Southwest City, with Pastors Rob Grimm and Ricky Williams officiating.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Southwest City, Mo.

Judy Campbell

Jan. 13, 1956

Oct. 23, 2021

Judy Claudine Campbell, 65, of Gravette, Ark., died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville, Ark.

She was born Jan. 13, 1956, in Jay, Okla., to Grover and Hazel (Morgan) Tanner. She married Delmar Campbell on March 3, 1983, at the Butler Baptist Church in Jay. She enjoyed bowling, softball and horseback riding. She graduated from Grove High School and from Northeastern Oklahoma College with a bachelor's degree in arts. She was a member of the Butler Baptist Church in Jay.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Buddy Tanner, Wilma Littledave, Shirley Crittendon, Clifford Tanner, Billy Tanner, Grover Tanner Jr., Edward Tanner, Linda Elbert and Carol Tanner.

She is survived by her husband, Delmar Campbell of the home; a son, Cody Campbell of Maysville, Ark.; and sister, Irene of Jay.

A graveside funeral service was held Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at the Maysville Cemetery in Maysville, Ark., with John Meredith officiating. A visitation was held Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at the Southwest City Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Jane Collins

Nov. 22, 1930

Nov. 5, 2021

Jane Collins, 90, of Noel, Mo., died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at her residence, with family by her side.

She was born Nov. 22, 1930, in Grove, Okla., to Burr and Lela (Inlow) Caudill. She worked for Hudson Foods in Noel for 32 years. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles, cooking and spending time on the front porch.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; three sisters; and a son-in-law, Leslie Martin.

Survivors are her three children, Jean Martin of Noel, Cheryl Leonard (Danny) of Bella Vista, Ark., David Hickey of Noel; a brother, Tom Caudill, and a sister, Ruby Caudill, both of Tulsa, Okla.; and six grandchildren.

A graveside funeral service was held Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Olympus Cemetery in Grove, Okla., with JR Morgan officiating. A visitation was held Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at the Noel Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Bruce Benjamin Frazier

Nov. 20, 1939

Nov. 6, 2021

Bruce Benjamin Frazier, 81, of Anderson, Mo., died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in the comfort of his home after a recent battle with cancer.

He was born in rural Ottawa County, Okla., Nov. 20, 1939, to James J. and Ida Mae (Winan) Frazier. The family moved to Oregon and then to Washington state. He married Kathy Chancellor on June 5, 1962. He served in the U.S. Army and then the Navy Marine Corps with four tours in Vietnam, retiring as a Marine Chief Hospital Corpsman in June 1980 when the family moved to Anderson. He worked many jobs after leaving the Navy and served as a reserve deputy for McDonald County with some courses at Crowder College under his belt. He enjoyed hunting and shooting guns with his sons, grandsons and great-grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Frank and Wilbourne Frazier.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Frazier of the home; three children, Renee' Bridges (Gary) of Neosho, Kevin Frazier (Michelle) of Anderson, Dustin Frazier of Anderson; four grandsons; six step-grandchildren; and a brother, Charles Frazier of Orofino, Idaho.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes. Private burial will take place at Sulphur Bend Cemetery near Fairland, Okla.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Linda JoAnn Martin

June 26, 1953

Nov. 2, 2021

Linda JoAnn Martin, 68, of Colcord, Okla., formally of Goodman, died Nov. 2, 2021, at her home after an illness.

She was born June 26, 1953, in Greeley, Colo., to Charles and Myrl (Stephens) Stout and grew up in the McDonald County Area. On July 19, 1972, she married David Martin. She worked as a waitress and a cook in both nursing homes and local chicken plants. She enjoyed crafts, crocheting, doing word searches, watching hummingbirds and caring for her two dogs. She was a member of the Blessed Hope Church in Goodman, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David in 2011; two brothers, Darrell and Edward Stout; three children, David Martin, Melinda Stribling, Evangeline Martin.

She is survived by a daughter, Stephanie White (Thomas) of Colcord; a brother, Bobby Stout of Sparta, Mo.; a sister, Carolyn Davidson of Lanagan, Mo.; and 18 grandchildren.

A visitation was held Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

