McCall Earns First-Team All-State Honors

There's more to Madeline McCall's pitching success than her riseball.

"Her work ethic, in season and out of season," McDonald County softball coach Heath Alumbaugh said when asked what else made McCall so effective. "She's one of those that most people would refer to as a gym rat, except it's not in the gym, it's in the hitting barn for us. She's up there working all the time, just always trying to get better."

The senior right-hander was named first-team Class 4 All-State this week in voting by coaches.

"What a great accomplishment for her to finish out her senior year," Alumbaugh said.

McCall, who went 16-3, had 249 strikeouts in 116 innings and an ERA of 0.84 as the Lady Mustangs finished 24-7 and advanced to the District 6 championship game. She was also a force at the plate, batting .397 with four home runs and 27 RBI. McCall brought more than talent and glittering statistics to the dugout.

"We always look at the senior leadership and what is the example they're setting for the future of the program," Alumbaugh said. "There's a lot to be learned from what she has done and the way she's gone about handling herself within our program. Hopefully, our younger players have noticed that and will try and replicate that."

McCall, who committed in August, is scheduled to sign with Pittsburg State University at 12:15 p.m. Friday at the high school. What kind of player will the Gorillas be getting?

"They're getting a hard-working, dirt-dog type kid, not afraid to do the dirty work behind the scenes to be successful when it matters," Alumbaugh said.

And McCall is bringing that riseball, too.