Historical Society To Host Book Signing

The McDonald County Historical Society will host a book signing to celebrate its newest publication -- A Pictorial History of McDonald County -- on Sunday, Nov. 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pineville Community Center.

Local historians will begin by sharing some of McDonald County's wild and wonderful past, followed by an opportunity to purchase a book and have it signed by those who helped bring it to life.

Contributors hope this book will allow generations to learn and enjoy the unique and rich heritage of the area through the rarely-seen photographs and well-researched captions provided by local experts.

A Pictorial History of McDonald County is nationally published by Arcadia in the Images of America series and now is available directly from the source.

Director Lynn Tatum encourages readers to stop by and do some early Christmas shopping, adding that calendars will be available as well.