Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

Damion S. Kelly. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Kyle Keith White. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Benjamin J. Baker. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Amy J. McAnally. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Debra S. Glenn. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Shawn R. Bungard. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Jacob N. Coble. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Lucero O. Ramirez. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Melba Doone. Suit on account.

Capital One Bank vs. Jolie Petty. Suit on account.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Jody L. Gilmore. Suit on account.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Michelle B. Welu et al. Unlawful detainer.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Michael Letts. Suit on account.

Cash Link USA, LLC vs. Justin Morse. Suit on account.

Capital One Bank vs. Clinton L. Baker. Breach of contract.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Faith A. Schultz et al. Unlawful detainer.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Edwin W. Browning et al. Unlawful detainer.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Brent A. Cypret. Suit on account.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Mark Hopper. Suit on account.

Arvest Bank vs. Angela Frazier. Breach of contract.

State of Missouri:

Kyle Keith White. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and exceeded posted speed limit.

Damion S. Kelly. DWI-alcohol and exceeded posted speed limit.

Vernon Allen Nelson. DWI-alcohol and failed to yield to approaching vehicle when entering/crossing highway from alley/driveway.

Elizabeth M. Wilkinson. Failure to register motor vehicle/trailer.

Jacob Power Stracener. Failure to register motor vehicle/trailer, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Felonies:

Heather Walker. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing.

Steve K. Stewart. Burglary.

Steven W. Thomas. Property damage.

Billy L. Watts, Burglary, theft/stealing and receiving stolen property.

Jennie Collins. Hindering prosecution of a felony.

Guy M. Ray. Domestic assault and arson.

Dillon J. Hackworth. Domestic assault.

Brandon T. Jones. Theft/stealing -- catalytic converter.

Jacob Levi Williams. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Lorens T. Ehmes. DWI-alcohol.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Felonies:

None.