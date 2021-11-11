Stella Dinner and Dance

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12. A ham and bean supper will be on the menu. The dance starts at 7 p.m., with the Moccasin Bend band playing. The cover charge is $5. Refreshments are always available. Call 417-628-3314 or 617-640-6742 for more information.

Noel Woman's Club Fundraiser Dinner

The Noel Woman's Club fundraiser dinner will begin serving at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Noel Senior Center. The menu will be chicken spaghetti, salad, homemade roll, and dessert for $7 per person. It will be a drive-by or pick-up dinner and the money collected supports the local community. You may call to reserve your dinner at 417-455-6674 or just drive by and pick it up. Thank you to the community in advance for always supporting the Woman's Club.

Banner Church "Crafts & Christ"

A ladies' expo and craft event, "Crafts & Christ," will be held at Banner Church of the Nazarene beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Banner Church. There will be 20 vendors with crafts, jewelry, and more. Door prizes will be given throughout the evening. Speakers Carolyn Tucker and Charlene Bergen will address the topic: "Authentically, Uniquely You." Banner Church is located at 597 North Fork Road in Anderson. For more information, please call 417-364-7461.

Job Fair 2021

The McDonald County Chamber of Commerce is hosting this year's job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at the River Ranch Resort, located at 101 River Road in Noel.

NWA Women's Chorus

Women who love to sing, from Benton, Washington and McDonald counties, are invited to join the NWA Women's Chorus. No tryouts or experience are needed. Performances include classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care centers and veterans centers. Rehearsals are at 12:45 p.m. every Monday, at Bella Vista's St. Bernard's Church Hall in Bella Vista, with plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas covid-19 guidelines. Call Elaine at 918-857-1675 or visit www.NWArkansasWomensChorus.com.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the fellowship hall of the Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (enter at the north door). To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. Social distancing and mask-wearing are required. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. The invite is for women of all ages and voice ranges to experience barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479 876 7204, or visit www.perfectharmonybv.com.