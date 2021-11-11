A Second Look For Unidentified Service Members

Do you recognize any of these McDonald County WWII veterans? They received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet and, in return, sent her a photo from their time in the service. The Bonnibel Sweet Album is comprised of 104 veteran photos -- 39 of which have now been identified.

The McDonald County Historical Society is attempting to match names with these heroes' faces in order to preserve a precious piece of local history. Please take a second look to see if you recognize any of the remaining unidentified veterans.

If you have any information, please contact Hazel Sheets with the McDonald County Library at 417-223-4489.

COURTESY PHOTO/Do you recognize this McDonald County WWII veteran? She received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet and in return, she sent a photo from her time in the service. This unidentified photo is number 14 in the Bonnibel Sweet Album. The McDonald County Historical Society is attempting to match names with these hero's faces in order to preserve a precious piece of local history. If you have any information, please contact Hazel Sheets with the McDonald County Library at 417-223-4489.

