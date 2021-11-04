What Equipment Is Needed For Archery Hunts?

Every archer needs to decide which type of bow and what kind of arrow is best for them. Following is advice from the Missouri Department of Conservation on selecting archery equipment.

Bows

Most beginners start with a compound bow. Compounds can be fitted with various accessories to increase accuracy, including sights, stabilizers, and quivers.

Traditional bows such as longbows or recurves can be outfitted with some of the same options, but most people who chose to use these types of bows usually prefer few if any additions. Traditional bows are just as accurate as modern compound bows, but because traditional bows lack sights, becoming proficient with a traditional bow requires much more practice.

Are you right- or left-eye dominant? Your bow should be designed to be sighted with your dominant eye. Just because you're right-handed doesn't necessarily mean you're right-eye dominant or vice versa if you're left-handed. The easiest way to find out which eye is dominant is with an empty paper towel tube. Look through the tube at an object with both eyes open and then close one eye. If you can still see the object through the tube, the eye that is open is your dominant eye. If you can't see the object, the eye that is closed is your dominant eye.

No matter which type of bow you choose, you need to consider how much draw weight the bow should have. Draw weight is the amount of force (measured in pounds) it takes to pull the bowstring back to full draw. Although the bow must provide enough force to push an arrow through a deer's hide and muscles to reach the vital organs, the force required is less than most people think. Missouri regulations do not require minimum draw weights, but 40 pounds or greater is recommended. Archery hunting is about getting close to a deer and making a good, ethical shot. Don't feel pressured to shoot the heaviest amount of draw weight. It's more important to hit where you are aiming.

Arrows

Arrows can be made of many materials, like wood, aluminum, fiberglass, and carbon. Once you have your bow, consult a reputable archery shop to discuss which type of arrows and broadheads you should be shooting.

If you use a recurve bow, wooden arrows are a fine choice. If you shoot a compound bow, aluminum arrows are a good choice for just about any new archer. As you get more experienced, you may switch to lightweight (but more expensive) choices like carbon.

Additional Equipment

A few additional pieces of equipment may increase your accuracy, ease, and efficiency while archery hunting.

A shooting release helps ensure that the string is released properly and consistently.

A quiver to keep your arrows in is helpful. Be sure to practice shooting your bow with your quiver on if that is the way you plan to hunt.

Most archery hunting is done from either a tree stand or a ground blind. Be sure to practice shooting from an elevated platform or a seated position to simulate the type of hunting you will be doing.