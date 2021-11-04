Veterans Day Ceremony Set

The McDonald County 2021 Veterans Day Ceremony will be a larger-than-life event, with special speakers, a free dinner and a special historical announcement.

Organizers plan to honor heroes at the ceremony from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 11, at Pineville Square.

Attendees can enjoy a free dinner, courtesy of Kenny and Kathy Underwood, and dessert by Loretta Cakes.

Leanna Schlessman will sing the "Star-Spangled Banner." Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft will speak. Missouri Governor Mike Parson and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe will speak via video messages.

A special historical announcement is planned. LaSandra McKeever, one of the volunteer organizers, said the major historical announcement is exciting. "We've worked all year for this incredible thing to happen!"

The event will include a fireworks display. Organizers will have a shuttle for parking.

Numerous McDonald County businesses are sponsoring the event.