Veterans Day Ceremony Set

by Special to the McDonald County Press / SALLY CARROLL | November 4, 2021 at 9:54 a.m.
FILE PHOTO Last year, due to covid-19, the McDonald County Historical Society held a drive-through Veterans Day event at the Historic Courthouse Museum. Members of the Pineville American Legion Post 392 and volunteers from Walmart were also present. Pictured, left to right, are John Naylor, Karen Dobbs, Jason Fraka, Jim Leonard, Melissa McAffrey, Gayla Baker and Tim McCaine. This year an event on the square is planned with food, fireworks and more.

The McDonald County 2021 Veterans Day Ceremony will be a larger-than-life event, with special speakers, a free dinner and a special historical announcement.

Organizers plan to honor heroes at the ceremony from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 11, at Pineville Square.

Attendees can enjoy a free dinner, courtesy of Kenny and Kathy Underwood, and dessert by Loretta Cakes.

Leanna Schlessman will sing the "Star-Spangled Banner." Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft will speak. Missouri Governor Mike Parson and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe will speak via video messages.

A special historical announcement is planned. LaSandra McKeever, one of the volunteer organizers, said the major historical announcement is exciting. "We've worked all year for this incredible thing to happen!"

The event will include a fireworks display. Organizers will have a shuttle for parking.

Numerous McDonald County businesses are sponsoring the event.

