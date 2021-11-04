The McDonald County Press Obituaries for Nov. 4, 2021

Michael Eugene 'Mike' Blecha

Feb. 12, 1949

Oct. 25, 2021

Michael Eugene "Mike" Blecha, 72, of Grove, Okla., died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Mo.

He was born Feb. 12, 1949, in Southwest City, Mo., to Carson Cody and Norma Jane (Smith) Blecha. He married Pamela Gayle Meador on Aug. 23, 1993, in Las Vegas. He was a loan officer and a member of the United Methodist Church in Southwest City. He enjoyed fishing and golfing.

He is survived by his wife, Pam of the home; his son, Kedron Blecha (Lynette) of Springfield, Mo.; a brother, Kevin Blecha (Vicki) of Anderson; and two grandchildren.

A funeral service was held Thursday, Oct. 28, at the First Baptist Church in Southwest City, Mo., with Chaplain Gary Bishop officiating. Burial followed in the Southwest City Cemetery in Southwest City, Mo.

Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society in the care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

David Harold DeGroat

Sept. 24, 1944

Oct. 7, 2021

David Harold DeGroat, 77, of Anderson, Mo., died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.

He was born Sept. 24, 1944, in McDonald County, Mo., to Clifford and Jean (VanWinkle) DeGroat. He was a skilled carpenter and worked at the lumber company in Pineville for many years.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Mack DeGroat.

He is survived by one sister.

No formal services are planned at this time.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Wanda Fay Fiorito

March 14, 1959

Oct. 29, 2021

Wanda Fay Fiorito, 62, died in Gravette, Ark., Oct. 29, 2021.

She was born in Siloam Springs, Ark., on March 14, 1959, to Harold and Gilda Philpott.

She was preceded in death by both parents and stepparents.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Fiorito; daughters, Mikayla (Thomas) Grimes of Noel, Mo., Kathy (John) Minton of Bella Vista, Ark.; brothers, Darrell Philpott of Maysville, Okla., Richard Philpott of Colcord, Okla.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home with Pastor Brent Beauford officiating. Burial will follow at Falling Springs Cemetery.

To sign the online guest book, visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

W. Pearl Heiskell

June 29, 1929

Oct. 29, 2021

W. Pearl Heiskell, 92, of Longview, Mo., died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.

She was born June 29, 1929, in Longview to John Adam Longshore and May Omega (Lewis) Longshore. She married Kenneth Arthur Heiskell on Jan. 8, 1953. She was a member of Banner Church of the Nazarene, where she served her Lord with all her heart. She enjoyed quilting, watching her hummingbirds, flowers and fishing

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth Arthur Heiskell; her brothers, Glenn Longshore, D.J. Longshore; her sisters, Ruby Evans, Opal McCoy, Deanna Longshore, Jewel Thomas; and a grandson, Daniel Heiskell.

Survivors are her children, John Heiskell (Luella) of Bosque, N.M., Dana Metler of Gainsville, Texas, Brenda Mustain of Locust Grove, Okla., Jeannie Crim (Allen) of Washburn, Mo., Loretta Woodrum(Tom) of Grove, Okla., Hank Heiskell (Debbie) of Afton, Okla.; and 15 grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the Banner Church of the Nazarene. Funeral services follow at 11 a.m., with Pastor Dennis Bergen and Pastor Hank Heiskell officiating. Burial follows in Union Cemetery. The Heiskell family invites friends and family to join it for a dinner at the Banner Church after the burial.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Fredrick Michael Sexson Jr.

Jan. 24, 1932

Oct. 28, 2021

Fredrick "Fred" Michael Sexson Jr., 89, of Goodman, Mo., died Oct. 28, 2021, at Spring River Christian Village, in Joplin, Mo.

He was born on Jan. 24, 1932, in Galveston, Texas, to Fredrick Michael Sr. and Kathryn Sexson. He was an experienced welder and loved taking his grandchildren to tractor pulls.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Nadine Sexson.

He is survived by four sons, Mike Sexson, Keith Sexson, Chet Sexson and Chuck Sexson; and five grandchildren.

A private family ceremony will be held at Anderson Cemetery in Anderson, Mo.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Helen Slinkard

May 1, 1924

Oct. 28, 2021

Helen Slinkard, 97, of Jane, Mo., died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at the McDonald County Living Center in Anderson, Mo.

She was born May 1, 1924, in Seligman, Mo., to Fred and Eliza (Gann) Reddick. She married Loren Slinkard on July 27, 1940, in Neosho, Mo. She worked alongside her husband in the auction business for 43 years. She was of the Apostolic Faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Loren Slinkard; and a son, Earl Dean Slinkard.

She is survived by her children, Eugene (Chubby) Slinkard (Debra) of Jane, Faye Coffee of Wheaton, Mo.; and four grandchildren.

A funeral service was held Monday, Nov. 1, at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Jane, Mo., with Pastor Tom Sumner, Pastor Jerry Deathridge and Chaplain Craig Price officiating. Burial followed in the Jane Cemetery in Jane.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Michael Blecha