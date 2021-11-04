Southwest City Holds Halloween Costume Contest

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Winners of Southwest City's Costume Contest in the 6-to-8-year-old division (L to R): Ella Fields in second place; Brenlei Peck in first place; and Analeigha Ramirez in third place.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Winners of Southwest City's Costume Contest in the 3-to-5-year-old division (L to R): Emberly Holly in second place; Jade and Case Holly in first place; and Ellana Kidd in third place.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Winners of Southwest City's Costume Contest in the 9-to-11-year-old division (L to R): Morgan Burton in second place; Miguel Villotoro in first place; and Lexie Kidd in third place.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Winners of Southwest City's Costume Contest in the 0-to-2-year-old division (L to R): Emerson Lopez-Escobar in second place; Lucia Escobar in first place; and Jaylee Blackbox Beaty in third place.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Trunk or treaters were privy to a bag of treats, balloons and face paintings during the Halloween celebration in Southwest City.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS No bones about it, this float, featuring an unsuccessful fisherman, was a fan favorite during Southwest City's Trunk or Treat on Saturday.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Trunk-or-treaters were privvy to a bag of treats, balloons and face paintings during the Halloween celebration in Southwest City.