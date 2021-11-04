RELIGION: Don't Justify, Deny Or Excuse Sin, Confess It.

As we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church, Doug Cory welcomed visitors and opened with prayer. Don and Janet Chaney were celebrating their 52nd wedding anniversary. Special prayers of comfort for those who have lost loved ones included the Danny Blake family, Helen Slinkard family and the Mike Blecha family. Prayers of healing were offered for Dot, Ronnie and Janice's family. Special thanks to Jeanette Easter for helping with our trunk-or-treat at Southwest City Saturday night. Thanks was expressed from the Boyle family.

"The Gospel's Forgiveness" was the adult Sunday school lesson, with scripture study from Colossians 2:4-15. The lesson reminded us that forgiveness of sins is found only through faith in Jesus. Through faith in Christ alone, we find forgiveness and victory.

Linda Abercrombie read Proverbs 17:22 and shared the devotional "Stressed Out." Reality is the leading cause of stress. Humor can help break up stress and laughter can put problems in perspective.

Hymns of praise included "Do Lord" and "Glory to His Name," led by Karen Gardner with Susan Cory at the piano. We enjoyed special praise music from Jerry Abercrombie as he sang, "One More Valley."

Wayne Holly and Tim McCaine served as ushers and collected the offertory.

As our pastor, Brother Mark Hall, read 1 John 5:16-17, he brought us God's message "A Dangerous Game."

He began by asking, "Have you ever heard anyone say, 'I'm not playing this game anymore?' God doesn't play games. There are games that God doesn't put up with and those lead to death."

As Brother Mark talked about saved people, your Christian brother, he referred to 1 John 4:20-21 and 5:1. "The scripture is talking about the one that is committing the sin that is a saved Christian. Examples of that include Peter, who denied Christ three times. God went back to get him when he failed. God will come to get you when you fail, but it's your choice. Will He have to come after you more than once? No one knows how many times He will do that. Jesus knows our hearts. He knows our conviction. But it's like an old stump that has been burned. The first time you burn it, it burns hot. The second time, it becomes charred and doesn't burn well. The third time, it won't burn just like when our hearts get hardened. It is a dangerous game to put God off. When we do that, our hearts get harder and harder. Don't play that game. It is dangerous playing with your reward -- your reward is heaven for what you do on earth. When we resist that conviction, we stay locked in that sin and lose our rewards in heaven. Before you lose that final reward, your heavenly home, God will take you out."

Brother Mark referred to 1 Corinthians 3:13, "Each one's work will become clear; for the Day will declare it, because it will be revealed by fire; and the fire will test each one's work, of what sort it is." Brother Mark told us that it means that wood, hay and straw will burn up but precious stones don't. "Do not brag about your good works in town. You are doing it for the Lord." Brother Mark read 1 Corinthians 3:14-15, "If anyone's work which he has built on it endures, he will receive a reward. If anyone's work is burned, he will suffer loss; but he himself will be saved, yet so as through fire." Brother Mark told us that that is like escaping from a burning house and losing everything, but you made it out and didn't burn up. "Some will go through heaven's gates slapping their smoking britches."

Brother Mark read Acts 5:1-11 about Ananias and Sapphira. "Ananias sold the farm. The money was all his, but others were selling their possessions and giving it all to the church. Ananias told them he was doing the same but kept some for himself. He fell over dead. Sapphira also lied to the church about the money and she fell over dead. God doesn't play games. He was not going to let that lie go on in His new church. It is dangerous to play games in God's church."

As Brother Mark talked about the Christians and Herod in Acts 12:1-11, he told us that "God in His mercy has given us a way out if we will take it -- how we can be spared." 1 John 1:8-9 says, "If we say we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us. If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness."

In closing, Brother Mark told us that "We all have sinned and we all will, but it doesn't have to lead to death. Don't justify it, deny it or excuse it. Confess it. When we are in sin, the first thing we want to do is justify it. Sin is sin for everyone, no matter who you are, saved Christians or unsaved. Confess your sins and He will cleanse you of all unrighteousness. When you follow Christ, you are a new creature. Come to Jesus first, He will clean you up. He knows what needs to be cleaned up. We have a great high priest, Jesus, to confess. He is the only one who can forgive us."

We invite you to worship with us Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Sunday school starts at 10 a.m. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90. Everyone is welcome.

