Pineville Students Participate In Annual Pineville Halloween Parade

PINEVILLE -- Pineville students participated in the city's annual Halloween parade on Oct. 28, an event at which local businesses and organizations gave students candy in the elementary school gymnasium.

Adam Lett, principal at Pineville Elementary School, said the parade is offered for students from early education all the way to eighth grade. Lett said approximately 250 students participated in the parade, similar to years in the past.

Lett said the annual parade helps build community relations with the schools and the students.

"We like to partner with our community and businesses and organizations and allow them to be able to support the students by handing out candy to kids in a safe manner," Lett said.

Lett said parents are able to enjoy seeing students' costumes, and students can go trick-or-treating even if they don't go on Halloween night.

"Some parents will take their kids around trick-or-treating, but then some parents don't feel comfortable doing that," Lett said. "So, we want to provide that safe environment for the kids to receive treats to be able to take home and to enjoy."

Lett said the annual tradition allows all students to dress up in their costumes and have fun. He added that his favorite part of the event each year is to see the students' creative and unique costumes at the parade.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Two students dressed as dinosaurs at the parade. Numerous students were spotted wearing inflatable costumes this year.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Students passed by booths to trick-or-treat. Local businesses signed up to hand out candy before the parade began.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Monica Vela and son Kannon as Pennywise the Clown and Georgie. Vela passed out candy at the DMV table.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Kaleigha Morris and Aden Shumate passed out candy for Bumper to Bumper. Some older students helped pass out candy for younger students in costume.