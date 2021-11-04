Pineville Fire Department Offers Host of Halloween Fun for Children

PINEVILLE -- The Pineville Fire Department offered more than just candy this Halloween, with the station turned into a venue for games, photo booths, candy, and prizes for eager trick-or-treaters.

Chastity Derrisseaux, a volunteer firefighter at the station, took charge of the event, prioritizing creating a fun environment for children in the community.

"I wanted to be able to open it up more for the public to know that we are not just there for you in an emergency call, but we're part of the community," Derrisseaux said. "And I wanted the kids to have a whole lot of fun, not just to come in and be gone."

Derrisseaux, who coordinated the event for the first time this year, said she wants children, and their parents, to realize the Pineville Fire Department is there for the community all the time.

"We are here for you," Derrisseaux said. "But, to me, the more that we can get involved with the kids, the less chance that kids are going to be out getting into trouble. If we can do this, or we can do that, we can keep the kids active and let the kids know that we're here."

Derrisseaux said she believes trick-or-treaters visiting the fire department is becoming an annual tradition for many, and she hopes that the fire department will continue to build its community relations on Halloween in years to come.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Pineville Fire Station hosts numerous stations for trick-or-treaters on Halloween. Multiple games and photo booths are set up for children and their families.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Kalee Sweeten, volunteer firefighter, Gregg Sweeten, Pineville mayor, and Dirk Deaton, Missouri State Representative, hand out candy at the fire station on Halloween. Various volunteers passed out candy at the station this year.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Volunteers pass out candy inside the station for children. Children and families participate in games and photo booths inside the station, a part of the annual tradition.