MCHS Senior Donates Over 200 Halloween Costumes To Students In County

ANDERSON -- Jasmine Duncan, a senior at McDonald County High School, donated over 200 Halloween costumes to students at Anderson Elementary, Pineville Elementary and Pineville Primary to fulfill A+ volunteer hours.

Duncan, a self-proclaimed Halloween super-fan, acquired over 200 costumes from donations from Crosslines in Anderson, community member Mandy Harmon, and her personal collection from home. Duncan said her family has had Halloween costume drives in the past but that she wanted to take the head on the project this year.

Duncan said, in addition to completing her necessary A+ hours to acquire a scholarship for college, she wanted to host the Halloween costume drive to put a smile on the faces of students without costumes.

"It just makes me happy to make little kids smile," Duncan said. "It makes me happy to be able to help little kids. You see how they act when they walk through here [racks of Halloween costumes]; they're super excited," Duncan said, smiling, peering down at her own Halloween costume.

Duncan said she knows that Halloween may be a time when students want to dress up for Halloween parties and the school parade but may not be able to afford the costume they want.

"There's been Halloweens where I didn't buy a costume and didn't plan it, and everybody else is dressing up and I've been like, 'oh, I could have been that, or I could have looked so cool,'" Duncan said.

Duncan said she hoped to make a difference in the students' lives this Halloween, and she hopes that an annual costume drive may be a possibility for students in the future.

Sarah Messley, principal at Anderson Elementary School, said Duncan's donation will allow 60 to 100 students at her school, who do not have costumes, to have a costume to wear to their class party, the school parade, and on Halloween night.

Messley said it warms her heart to see students able to pick their own, complete costumes at no charge.

"Just to have the opportunity to have a full costume is huge," Messley said. "We always try to make sure that students do have a costume, but just having that added choice of getting to pick out their own costume, and having that costume be complete from head to toe, just makes the day much more fun for everybody."

Messley said she is proud of Duncan, who was an Anderson Redbird when she was in elementary school.

"Our passion is helping our kids to grow into adults who are active and immersed in their community," Messley said, "and who make their world a better place. And to be able to see these kids do that, I just can't begin to tell you how that feels."

Duncan, alongside her costumed friends from MCHS, set up racks of costumes along two hallways in Anderson Elementary. Duncan helped students find a costume they loved, and complimented and encouraged them while she did it.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Costumes line tables and hang on racks for students to look through. Students keep the costumes they choose to take.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Duncan's friends assist in helping students find the perfect Halloween costume. Duncan hopes the project will be continued next year, after she graduates.