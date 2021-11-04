McDonald County Living Center Residents Participate in Halloween Fun

ANDERSON -- McDonald County Living Center residents got a front-row seat to trick-or-treating at the facility this year following 2020 trick-or-treating restrictions.

Jess Thrasher, activities director at McDonald County Living Center, said residents were able to sit on the front porch and in the lobby this year while staff members offered candy to trick-or-treaters. Thrasher said having the residents outside the facility is progress compared to last year.

Thrasher said, last year, children trick-or-treating walked around outside the facility, with residents able to see the children in their costumes through facility windows. Prior to covid-19, children were able to go inside the facility and trick-or-treat from the residents themselves, which Thrasher said she hopes the facility can do again next year.

"We're trying to keep our community involvement so that our residents remember that they are still a part of the community," Thrasher said. "We've always been a big part of the community and, although we don't have the kids inside the facility, our residents really love seeing them."

Thrasher said the facility is continuing to take precautions to adhere to all social-distancing rules for all residents and required that residents on the porch wore face masks during the event.

Susan Woods, the administrator at McDonald County Living Center, said she was excited that residents could participate more in Halloween this year because many events had to be canceled due to covid-19.

"We've had to cancel our annual Easter egg hunt, our big Thanksgiving banquet, and our community block party," Woods said. "There's just so many different events that we've actually had to cancel."

Woods said the residents love to see children and they look forward to seeing the kids in their costumes at Halloween.

"The residents love kids," Woods said. "A lot of our residents don't have family at all, so that becomes their family, that becomes their joy, to look forward to."

On Halloween, McDonald County Living Center staff brought any interested resident to the porch or the lobby, separated the residents from the children, and handed out candy with residents watching with excitement.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Residents watch costumed children approach the facility on Halloween from the porch. Residents adhered to social distancing rules and mask mandates.