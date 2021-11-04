McDonald County Library News

Fall is in full swing as we enter November. This month the library will host Food for Fines starting Nov. 1 and continuing until the 22nd. During the initiative, McDonald County customers will have the chance to donate nonperishable food items in place of money to pay off overdue fines.

Bring boxed or canned nonperishable food items to any McDonald County Library location to pay off your overdue fines and help your local community. This does not include lost or damaged library materials.

Customers with no fines can also donate to "pay it forward" toward another customer's fees. Following the completion of the program, the food will be given to a charitable organization in McDonald County.

Suggested donations include boxed meals, canned food, peanut butter, cereal and pasta. Donations must not be expired, damaged, open, non-nutritious, or in a glass, plastic or cardboard drink container. Each donated food item will count as $1 toward a customer's fine (up to $10).

For more information about Food for Fines, visit www.mcdonaldcountylibrary.org.

Join the library's Turkey in Disguise Contest for your chance to win a Walmart gift card just in time for the holidays. Two winners will be selected from both the Pineville and Southwest City branches of the library. Stop by any branch of the McDonald County Library to get your turkey, and when you have your turkey fully disguised, bring your turkey back to the library completely unrecognizable. All ages are encouraged to participate.

Since McDonald County has become part of the NASA family, we have been following the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope. The launch date of the telescope is scheduled for Dec. 18.

The Science Mission -- the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope will be a giant step forward in the human quest to understand our place in the universe. The Webb telescope will examine every phase of our history: from the first galaxies to form after the Big Bang, to the formation and evolution of planetary systems capable of supporting life, to the history of our own solar system. Webb telescope will be the premier space observatory for astronomers worldwide, extending the tantalizing discoveries of the Hubble Space Telescope, the Spitzer Space Telescope and giant ground-based telescopes. For more information on the Webb, you can visit www.jwst.nasa.gov or follow the library's Facebook page as we follow the launch of the Webb.

Reminder: Each branch of the McDonald County Library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veteran's Day. The Library will also close early on Wednesday, Nov. 24, at 1 p.m. and remain closed for the Thanksgiving holiday until Saturday the 27th.

Stop by any branch of the library for a calendar to keep up to date for all programs going on for the month of November. All programs at the McDonald County library are free to attend.