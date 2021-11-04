League Honors Many Mustangs

The winningest football team in McDonald County history was well-represented after conference coaches made their All-Big 8 West selections.

Senior quarterback Cole Martin, who has guided the Mustangs to a school-record 9-1 mark and a second-place finish in the league, was named offensive player of the year.

"We're able to have conversations throughout the game -- and they're short ones because he's got to go in and play defense," McDonald County coach Kellen Hoover said. "It's really quick communication of 'Here's what I'm seeing, what do you think?' We're able to collaborate a little bit. I'm able to tell him when I'm seeing a hole in the defense, and he understands exactly what I'm saying. It doesn't take a lot of explaining to get him to understand what I'm talking about because so many times we're on the same page. That's exciting."

Martin was also named first-team quarterback and unanimous first-team defensive back.

Other Mustang first-teamers on offense were seniors Junior Eliam (center), Colton Ruddick (receiver), Logan Harriman (tight end) and Jared Mora (kicker, unanimous).

Second-teamers on offense were senior Danny Grider (tackle), senior Garrett Gricks (guard), senior Levi Malone (receiver) and sophomore Destyn Dowd (running back).

Juniors Jack Parnell (receiver) and Ivan Serna (tackle) were honorable-mention picks.

On defense, Mora was a unanimous first-team choice at linebacker, and Gricks was a first-teamer at tackle.

Second-teamers were Eliam (defensive end), senior Jude Horrocks (linebacker) and junior Cross Dowd (defensive back).

Senior Pierce Harmon (defensive back), junior Weston Gordon (linebacker) and sophomore Toby Moore (defensive end) earned honorable-mention honors.

"We were very well-represented by our kids," Hoover said. "They're the ones who go out and produce. I think you can always pick out some things that you wish would have been different in that voting. But I was really happy with the number of kids we were able to get on that list."