History-making Mustangs

It's the best season in McDonald County football history.

And it's not over yet.

Cole Martin threw three touchdown passes, two to Jack Parnell, as the second-seeded Mustangs thrashed seventh-seeded Monett 35-0 in the opening round of the Class 4 District 6 playoffs Friday night at Mustang Stadium.

McDonald County won its seventh in a row, improving to 9-1 and surpassing the 1965 team (8-1) for the school's finest record.

The Mustangs, ranked eighth in the Missouri Media state poll, advanced to host sixth-seeded Hillcrest (2-8), a 24-14 winner over third-seeded Carl Junction, in the district semifinals this Friday.

Parnell, a junior, finished with four catches for 83 yards, including a 47-yard touchdown to start the scoring and a 33-yard TD just before halftime. His grandfather, Steve, was the quarterback in 1965, and that family connection links the two winningest squads in program history.

"Pretty cool that the Parnell story was there. It's pretty cool that Jack's able to experience that," McDonald County coach Kellen Hoover said. "Our guys played really well tonight, all three phases. It was a great team win, offense, defense, special teams."

The Mustangs are 6-0 at home and posted their second consecutive shutout, limiting the Cubs (2-8) to 146 total yards.

"The defensive front is playing so well right now," Hoover said. "Our defensive line is being pretty disruptive, and then our linebackers are filling really well and being sure tacklers. When they play well, that allows our defensive backs to kind of roam with [the opponent's] pass concepts and get that covered up."

Hoover's herd muzzled Monett twice this year. Since halftime of the first meeting, when the Mustangs trailed 14-10 before roaring back to win 31-14, McDonald County outscored the Cubs 56-0.

The Mustangs rushed for 171 yards on 29 attempts Friday. Destyn Dowd plowed for 107 yards on 16 carries. Colton Ruddick carried three times for 29 yards, including a 22-yard score on a jet sweep. Martin had 31 yards and a touchdown on nine totes.

Martin, the Big 8 offensive player of the year, went 10-of-13 passing for 199 yards, three scores and one interception.

"Cole does a really good job reading what's in front of him, kind of diagnosing pre-snap what's going to be open," Hoover said. "He did a really great job managing the game, knowing when to hand it off, when to throw it. Our line did a great job protecting when we did want to go downfield."

Levi Malone snagged two receptions for 67 yards, Logan Harriman had one catch for 22 yards and Dowd hauled in an 18-yard scoring strike.

"Our receivers did a good job on some balls that weren't necessarily in stride," Hoover said. "They had to adjust. Jack played really well. Levi had a couple of big ones. They kind of covered up Cross [Dowd] a little bit tonight, and we were fortunate enough to hit a few other guys."

Parnell's first TD and Jared Mora's PAT put McDonald County up 7-0. On Monett's opening play of the ensuing possession, Mora picked off a pass near the Cubs' 30-yard line and returned it to the 13. Martin then scored from the 5, making it 13-0 with 2:48 left in the first quarter.

"That was such a big play for us, to kind of steal that momentum early in the game," Hoover said of the interception.

Destyn's Dowd's TD catch and Mora's extra point gave the Mustangs a 20-0 second-quarter advantage.

The Cubs later had a first down at McDonald County's 3 and clawed inside the 1. But the defense stopped quarterback Daven Madrid twice on sneaks from there, and the Mustangs took over. Garrett Gricks and Toby Moore were two of the defenders seen emerging victorious from the mound of humanity at the goal line.

"That's one of the biggest stops we've had since I've been here," Hoover said. "That's just our guys showing some grit."

McDonald County added an exclamation point by going 99 yards in five plays for a score. Facing third-and-6 at the 5, Martin gained 14 on the ground to keep the drive moving. He followed that by hitting Malone over the middle for 48 yards to the Monett 33. On the next play, Parnell made a superb adjustment on a pass and landed on his back in the end zone for a touchdown with 53.8 seconds remaining before halftime. Mora's kick extended the lead to 27-0.

"Really big pass play to Malone," Hoover said. "That was a huge swing right there."

Ruddick's TD dash and Martin's two-point run midway through the third quarter capped the scoring at 35-0.

By rule, that margin triggered a running clock and hastened the Mustangs' march into school history.