Goodman Council Declines State Study To Remove Stoplight

GOODMAN -- Firefighter Keith Estes approached the Goodman City Council on Tuesday on behalf of the fire department to express strong opposition to the removal of a stoplight in town.

Estes said that, in the five years since the stoplight was installed at the intersection of Highway 59 and C Highway, there have only been two motor vehicle accidents.

"It sounds like it's doing its job," he said, noting that it is much easier to remove equipment than have it erected.

City Clerk Georgia Holtz explained that, due to decreased traffic, MoDOT would like to conduct a traffic study of the intersection and assess the area's needs.

After hearing concerns from Estes, Police Chief Adam Miller and multiple aldermen, the council voted to decline the study.

The council also discussed water and sewer rates, water meter set fees and street paving plans.

Clerk Holtz provided council members with data depicting water and sewer rate proposals that would "break even," as well as data depicting rates with an additional $1 increase for every 1,000 gallons used.

Figures indicate that, to break even, the average bill would increase by $10.37 -- from $51.97 to $62.34. By implementing the $1 per 1,000 gallons used rate, the average bill would increase by $14.43 -- from $51.97 to $66.40 -- and create $25,578 in revenue annually.

Alderman Paula Brodie said she understands it is the city's responsibility to generate revenue, but she would like to wait until budgets are drafted to make a decision.

Mayor J.R. Fisher said he felt the polar opposite.

"We have been running a deficit and taking from other departments to cover that shortfall," he said.

Alderman Clay Sexson suggested raising rates in increments.

The council agreed to revisit the rates in the coming months after budgets are reviewed.

Clerk Holtz went on to speak about the recent price increase of equipment needed to set new water meters. She said that, since adjusting the water meter setting fee earlier this year, the price of a 5/8" water main has jumped $300.

Public Works Director Kevin Carter suggested increasing the price of a 5/8" main from $525 to $875 and the price of a 1-inch main to $1,000.

Alderman Sexson suggested raising the price more to be proactive about future inflation.

Ultimately, the council voted to increase prices as suggested by Carter, with Alderman Sexson voting nay.

Utilizing a map of Goodman, Mayor Fisher went on to speak about roads he would like to see sent out for bid and paved soon. Fisher hypothesized that, if the city were to earmark $50,000 of the $80,000 annually generated by fuel and transportation taxes, the city would qualify for a 20-year $680,000 loan. He estimated this would allow for more than 3 miles of paving to be completed.

Fisher listed the roads he would like prioritized, including Barlow, Splitlog, Riley, Douglas and Whited, among others.

Alderman Sexson expressed hesitation at the thought of sticking future councils with two decades of debt. He also suggested including all the roads in town in the bid, noting that they can be removed from the project scope in the future if needed.

Alderman Brodie reiterated that she would like to see where the funds for this project are sourced from.

The council voted to put the entirety of roads out for bid, with Alderman Brodie voting nay.

In other business, the council:

• Subscribed to DiamondMaps at a cost of $240 annually;

• Approved a contract permitting the McDonald County Clerk to prepare the city's personal and real estate taxes at a cost of $600;

• Conducted the first reading, by title only, of Bill No. 2021-531, amending the federal holidays for 2022;

• Paid bills in the amount of $14,460.73.