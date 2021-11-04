Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Ashlea M. Shaffer vs. Treg A. Dumond. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Charles Cole Wilson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Benjamin S. Brewer. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Delanie E. Hook. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Justin T. Coffman. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Kevin Chung. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Vanessa Nicole Hassell. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Jessica Chavez. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

Joshua Hare vs. Cynthia Vangunda. Judgment of dissolution.

Crystal E. Hollis vs. Mark A. Hollis. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Mohamoud Ali H. Farah. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Latravia D. Armstrong. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Thomas J. Gilmore II. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $350.

Jamie Lynn Haiar. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $400.

James T. Jessen. Stopped or parked vehicle in prohibited area established by highway commission. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Damion S. Kelly. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Justin S. Le. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $350.

James A. Marshall. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Silas O. Morris. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $306.

Juan C. Ortiz Rodriguez. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Kimberly D. Pease. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Brian E. Rodrigues. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Daryl B. Rutherford. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Steve K. Stewart. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Christina R. Bolden. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Jacob A. Curry. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Christian Samson. Suit on account.

Goldman Sachs vs. Rosalie Pilipino. Breach of contract.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Ana Hawkins. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Jose O. Serrano. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Luis D. Munoz Yanez. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Isidro R. Garcia. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Francisco Torres. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Jose A. Orellana Mendoza. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Patrick A. Coyle. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Kyote R. Holliday. DWI-alcohol and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width.

Felonies:

Debra Gutierrez. Endangering the welfare of a child.

Frank Deleon Gutierrez. Statutory sodomy.

Billy L. Watts. Receiving stolen property and theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Samuel L. Collins. Escape or attempted escape from confinement.

John Franklin Rose. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Brett Ramsey. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

The following cases were heard:

Discover Bank vs. Danny R. Acuff. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Edwin W. Browning et al.

Arvest Bank vs. Andrew Buenrost. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Discover Bank vs. Jeramy J. McCauley. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Michael S. Murphy. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Melissa A. Nalley. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Curtis L. Pace. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Judy C. Richardson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Faith A. Schultz et al. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Julie Elaine Ankney. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Ciprian V. Ardelean. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Nicholas James Breshnehen. Driving while revoked/suspended, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and leaving scene of motor vehicle accident. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Dorian L. Briggs. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Gwendolyn F. Broughton. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Rodney James Dennis. DWI-alcohol and violation of order of protection for adult. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Clyde Franklin Hopping. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Edilson G. Joya. Failure to produce fishing license and pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally. Guilty plea. Fine of $185.

Scott A. Keith. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Damion S. Kelly. DWI-alcohol and exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $525. Two years unsupervised probation.

Norma E. Morales. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $126.50.

Jonathan R. Morris. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Rafael Munoz. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Malachi D. Murdock. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Preston James Paxman. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Lottienda R. Payton. DWI-alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Adalter Samuel. Littering. Guilty plea. Fine of $157.50.

Kelsey D. Shumaker. Tampering with motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Marco A. Solis. Fish wtihout permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $152.50.

James R. Stewart. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $307.50.

Scott Stoufer. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Kallie N. Thurlo. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Felonies:

Isaac J. Amaya. Driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Debra A. Brazeal. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Matthew L. McGinnis. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Mikalah E. Williams. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Keihra D. Halcomb. Forgery. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.