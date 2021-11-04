Commission Minutes

Sept. 13

• Presiding Commissioner Bill Lant issued a Court Order to Treasurer Sheila Fuller to pay Maria C. Loyola Rodriguez $18,942.23 from the Overplus Tax Sale Certificate #20-627. Motion passed unanimously.

• The Commission met with property owner Violet Cornell to discuss the purchase of an easement property located between 2446 S. Highway 71 and 3470 S. Highway 71 in Pineville. All parties were in agreement on the easement purchase. County will begin the process and closing will be determined at a later date, to be on or before Oct. 31.

Sept. 15

• McDonald County citizens met with the Commission to discuss their concerns regarding covid-19 quarantine and isolation orders of school-aged children issued by the McDonald County Health Department. During the meeting, it was established that the Commission is the direct supervisor of the health department and the local health director, Commissioners will further review quarantine and isolation orders and all in attendance were concerned for the mental and physical well-being of children in McDonald County.

Sept. 20

• The Commission met with Jack Rickett, of McDonald County Telephone; Jason Rincker and Greg DePratt, of Stronghold Data, regarding McDonald County employee emails.

• Casey Chastain, of Connell Insurance, met with the Commission to discuss upcoming open enrollment for county employees.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $41,432.41.

Sept. 22

• Mike Ross and Jim Armstrong of Freeman Ambulance met with the Commission to discuss another ambulance station in McDonald County. At this time, Freeman is not looking to put in an additional ambulance station in McDonald County. Ross stated that he would be willing to provide additional training to fire departments and first responders.

• First Community Bank requested permission to put in a driveway from its property off Commercial Drive and add another driveway off College Drive. Commissioner Lant motioned to give permission to put in both driveways. Motion passed unanimously.

Sept. 27

• Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $372,713.42.

Sept. 29

• The Commission entertained bids from Harner Construction Inc. and Construction Services Group for the erection of a new Health Department facility. After several minutes of discussion, Commissioner Jamey Cope motioned to accept the bid received from Harner Construction Inc. Motion passed unanimously.

Oct. 4

• Violet Cornell met with the Commission to discuss the purchase of an easement on property located between 2446 S. Highway 71 and 3470 S. Highway 71 in Pineville, at the intersection of Business 71 and Hwy EE. An easement agreement was signed by the Commission and Ms. Cornell in the amount of $1,000.

Oct. 6

• Darren Wallace, of the Missouri Public Defender's Office, met with the Commission to discuss office space for the public defender. Wallace began by asking if the Commission had further discussed the proposed yearly increase paid by McDonald County to the Public Defender's Office. Commissioners stated they completely support the work of the office, however, a 350% increase was not possible at this time.

A meeting of county commissioners from Newton, Jasper and McDonald counties and the Public Defender's Office will be scheduled to see if a compromise can be agreed upon by all parties involved. Also in attendance was Dustin Johnson, assistant prosecuting attorney.

• Commissioners drove and inspected the following roads: Elk Spring, Mill Creek, Blankenship and Lazy E.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $95,159.78.