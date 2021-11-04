Dinner and Dance

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5. Chicken and noodles will be on the menu. The dance starts at 7 p.m., with the Sac River Rangers band playing. The cover charge is $5. Refreshments will be available all evening. Come over to Stella and meet new and old friends. Call 417-628-3314 or 617-640-6742 for more information.

Wheaton United Methodist Church Harvest

Full turkey dinner, fun, fellowship, bake sale and crafts are in store for all who attend Harvest at the Wheaton United Methodist Church from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 -- $8 for adults; $4 children under 12. A carry-out dinner is available and must be ordered between noon Friday and noon Saturday. The phone number to request carry out is 417-847-7276. The address of the church is 101 Santee in Wheaton.

Noel Woman's Club Fundraiser Dinner

The Noel Woman's Club fundraiser dinner will begin serving at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Noel Senior Center. The menu will be chicken spaghetti, salad, homemade roll, and dessert for $7 per person. It will be a drive-by or pick-up dinner and the money collected supports the local community. You may call to reserve your dinner at 417-455-6674 or just drive by and pick it up. Thank you to the community in advance for always supporting the Woman's Club.

Safety and Health Program Event

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations will host a Safety and Health Program Management online training event from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18. The session is free and topics include workplace analysis management leadership and employee involvement, hazard prevention and control, and safety and health training. Space is limited. Call 573-522-7233 or visit labor.mo.gov/onsite for more information.

NWA Women's Chorus

Women who love to sing, from Benton, Washington and McDonald counties, are invited to join the NWA Women's Chorus. No tryouts or experience are needed. Performances include classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care centers and veterans centers. Rehearsals are at 12:45 p.m. every Monday, at Bella Vista's St. Bernard's Church Hall in Bella Vista, with plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas covid-19 guidelines. Call Elaine at 918-857-1675 or visit www.NWArkansasWomensChorus.com.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the fellowship hall of the Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (enter at the north door). To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. Social distancing and mask-wearing are required. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. The invite is for women of all ages and voice ranges to experience barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479 876 7204, or visit www.perfectharmonybv.com.