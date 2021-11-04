This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Oct. 10
Emilio Melendez Jr., 30, Lanagan, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, driving while revoked/suspended, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, statutory rape, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident, DWI-alcohol and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Benjamin Nava, 29, Rogers, Ark., defective equipment
Misty D. Sawin, 39, Noel, gave false information to officer, forgery and receiving stolen property
Alaro Solis, 42, Noel, domestic assault and failed to obey lawful order
Alex Lyle Verrier, 22, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Heather Dawn Walker, 29, Pineville, passing bad check, forgery, theft/stealing, out-of-state fugitive, receiving stolen property and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Oct. 11
Lydia Janae Rodgers, 31, Bella, Vista, Ark., trespassing
Oct. 12
Terry May, 36, Purdy, Mo., failure to register motor vehicle, exceeded posted speed limit and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Oct. 13
Samuel Lemuel Collins, 21, Anderson, incest, defective equipment, endangering the welfare of a child and escape from commitment, detention, conditional release from state mental hospital
Austin Steven Francisco, 29, Pineville, car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Melisha Shenlay Hutcheson, 40, Washburn, out-of-state fugitive
Guy Mi Hijo Ray, 48, Pineville, domestic assault and arson
Alesha Taray Sherwood, 26, Goodman, assault
Janet Louise Winterrowd, 60, Anderson, animal -- health and safety
Oct. 14
Shannon Wayne Barwick, 31, Anderson, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Brandon Tyler Jones, 36, Columbia, Ken., theft/stealing
Oct. 15
Larry Cooper Jr., 45, no address given, out-of-state fugitive and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing
James Young Jr., 53, Oklahoma City, Okla., out-of-state fugitive
Dregon Wayne Charlton, 20, Goodman, probation violation
Jesse Lloyd Collins, 25, Decatur, Ark., exceeded posted speed limit and pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally
Lorens Ehmes, 43, no address given, DWI-alcohol
Darren Wendell Goodman, 49, Neosho, domestic assault
Nicholas Adam Gunderson, 31, Lewis Town, Penn., domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
Jacob Levi Williams, 35, Neosho, tampering with motor vehicle
Dennis Ray Young, 60, Stella, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt