This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Oct. 10

Emilio Melendez Jr., 30, Lanagan, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, driving while revoked/suspended, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, statutory rape, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident, DWI-alcohol and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Benjamin Nava, 29, Rogers, Ark., defective equipment

Misty D. Sawin, 39, Noel, gave false information to officer, forgery and receiving stolen property

Alaro Solis, 42, Noel, domestic assault and failed to obey lawful order

Alex Lyle Verrier, 22, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Heather Dawn Walker, 29, Pineville, passing bad check, forgery, theft/stealing, out-of-state fugitive, receiving stolen property and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Oct. 11

Lydia Janae Rodgers, 31, Bella, Vista, Ark., trespassing

Oct. 12

Terry May, 36, Purdy, Mo., failure to register motor vehicle, exceeded posted speed limit and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Oct. 13

Samuel Lemuel Collins, 21, Anderson, incest, defective equipment, endangering the welfare of a child and escape from commitment, detention, conditional release from state mental hospital

Austin Steven Francisco, 29, Pineville, car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Melisha Shenlay Hutcheson, 40, Washburn, out-of-state fugitive

Guy Mi Hijo Ray, 48, Pineville, domestic assault and arson

Alesha Taray Sherwood, 26, Goodman, assault

Janet Louise Winterrowd, 60, Anderson, animal -- health and safety

Oct. 14

Shannon Wayne Barwick, 31, Anderson, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Brandon Tyler Jones, 36, Columbia, Ken., theft/stealing

Oct. 15

Larry Cooper Jr., 45, no address given, out-of-state fugitive and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing

James Young Jr., 53, Oklahoma City, Okla., out-of-state fugitive

Dregon Wayne Charlton, 20, Goodman, probation violation

Jesse Lloyd Collins, 25, Decatur, Ark., exceeded posted speed limit and pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally

Lorens Ehmes, 43, no address given, DWI-alcohol

Darren Wendell Goodman, 49, Neosho, domestic assault

Nicholas Adam Gunderson, 31, Lewis Town, Penn., domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Jacob Levi Williams, 35, Neosho, tampering with motor vehicle

Dennis Ray Young, 60, Stella, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt