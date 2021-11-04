Around the Corral

Honors for McDonald County athletes

Senior pitcher Madeline McCall and sophomore outfielder Nevaeh Dodson were first-team selections on the All-Class 4 Region 3 softball squad, which was voted on by the coaches.

Junior Reagan Myrick was a second-team choice in the outfield.

McDonald County senior Abby Wiseman was named to the second team on the All-Class 4 District 12 volleyball squad.

Julis Quetzecua and Ricardo Salas were honorable-mention selections on the All-Big 8 soccer team.

Soccer

The seventh-seeded Mustangs' season ended with a 6-0 loss to host and second-seeded Bolivar in the Class 3 District 6 tournament Monday.

In the regular-season finale last Thursday, McDonald County lost 3-0 to visiting Webb City.

The junior varsity Mustangs got a goal from Alejandro Cejudo as their match ended in a 1-1 draw.