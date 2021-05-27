Summer Reading Kickoff Set June 5

The McDonald County library's summer reading program Tails and Tales is approaching fast!

We will celebrate our Summer Reading Kickoff with Thorni Ridge Exotics Petting Zoo on June 5 at 10 a.m. at the Pineville library.

Thorni Ridge Exotics provides safe furry family fun! Thorni Ridge Exotics will also provide the library with a varied assortment of huggable, cuddly critters. While you are at the library visiting the petting zoo, do not forget to sign up for our summer reading program, grab an event calendar and a free popcorn on your way out.

Our summer reading program is for everyone, children, teens and adults, with prizes for all ages!

All programs and events at the McDonald County Library are free to attend.

Summer reading shirts and book bags are on sale now.

The McDonald County Library now offers storytime! We have storytime every Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. at the Pineville location. Our storytime is a 30-minute program for parents/caregivers and children birth to 5 years. Library staff will utilize short stories, simple songs, fun rhymes and hands-on activities to teach children pre-reading skills while providing at-home ideas for parents.

Attention word lovers: exercise your brain, improve your vocabulary and make friends by playing Scrabble with other adults at the Pineville library every Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The Pineville location of the library offers a disc repair service for only $2 a disc! Have a favorite movie or CD that needs to be repaired? Bring it to the library and let our staff repair it for you.

The Anne Croxdale Memorial Library in Southwest City will now be open on Saturday, starting June 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Our mission as the McDonald County Library is to meet the educational, recreational, informational, and cultural needs of the citizens of McDonald County by offering a professionally selected and well-organized collection of materials and access to information through appropriate technologies.

If you have any questions regarding our services, please call the library at 417-223-4489.