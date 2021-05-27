Rocky Comfort Search Warrant Nets Drugs, Gun, Stolen Vehicles

ROCKY COMFORT -- A search warrant on two residences returned nearly two ounces of methamphetamine, a firearm and multiple vehicles that are believed to be stolen.

On Friday, May 21, the McDonald County Special Response Team (SRT) and detectives with the Ozark Drug Enforcement Team (ODET) served a search warrant at 502 Ragin Street in Rocky Comfort. There are two primary residences located on the property. As a result, ODET secured one residence while SRT secured the other.

Detectives located approximately 50 grams of meth and a gun inside the residence and three suspected stolen vehicles were found on the property.

Reports indicate that the main target, Cody Oplinger, 31, was taken into custody without incident and Jessie Oplinger, 33, was arrested on a parole violation warrant.

Two young children inside the residence were then taken into protective custody.

"This warrant was a prime example of teamwork. The briefing was spot-on which made for a smooth warrant service," said Commander Chad Allison with ODET.

Additional arrests connected to this investigation are possible.