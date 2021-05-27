Ribbon Cut At Expanded Little Sugar Farm Glamping And Gathering

JANE -- On Thursday, May 20, friends, family, and members of the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce gathered to celebrate as Jana and Paul Reishus cut the ribbon for Little Sugar Farm Glamping and Gathering in Jane.

Nestled between the Ozark hills and waterways, Little Sugar Farm Glamping and Gathering provides a unique opportunity on Little Sugar Creek with space to run around, gather with friends and family and enjoy all life has to offer in the country. The spacious, sight-packed property is available for overnight getaways in glamorous tents or an enchanting farmhouse as well as capable of hosting special events and retreats.

Sisters Jana and Niki inherited the 376-acre farm near Jane from their grandfather in 2006 and decided in 2010 to create one of the first vacation rentals in the area by renovating the 2,800 square foot farmhouse on the property. For more than 10 years, they've been providing guests from all walks of life a beautiful retreat in the country.

Last year, with rampant home restrictions and uncertainty, Jana and her husband Paul chose to expand their venture to not only include the farmhouse rental, but also safari and bell tents that allow a more intimate connection with nature.