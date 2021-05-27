Pineville's Myers Park To Become All-Inclusive

PINEVILLE -- Myers Park, which officially opened in 2016, will soon become an all-inclusive park, thanks to the Building Communities for Better Health grant sought after by the McDonald County Health Department.

The grant, which began in 2018, was divided amongst McDonald County cities. Kayla Langford, a Building Communities for Better Health coordinator, has focused on what can be done in Pineville through the grant, with other coordinators focusing on different initiatives and cities.

Langford, 28, said she has worked alongside volunteers and the city of Pineville to create an all-inclusive and safe park for Pineville residents and visitors.

"All-inclusive would be that anyone could use it," Langford said. "It could be something that an abled person could and someone that has disabilities, they could all use it. That goes for adults too."

Langford said the McDonald County Health Department worked with the city of Pineville to pass a smoke-free park initiative called "healthy lungs" for Myers Park in addition to other changes being made.

"That way secondhand smoke, that type of stuff, wouldn't be a problem at the public park," Langford said. "They ended up passing a policy for that and then they put up signage that says, 'Healthy Lungs at Play!'"

Langford said some of the major changes to be made to the park will include a wheelchair-accessible swing, a wheelchair-accessible water fountain, and mats creating a pathway in the park for wheelchair users and elderly individuals to be able to move to equipment more easily.

"We're looking at, not only for the kids be able to play, but also for the parents to be able to use it," Langford said.

Gregg Sweeten, Pineville Mayor, has supported Langford in the goal to make Myers Park all-inclusive. Sweeten said the city of Pineville has also worked with the Health Department on other projects to improve upon the city for all residents and visitors, and that he was excited to be involved in improving Myers Park.

"We've been a big advocate for the health department, you know, making healthy living here in Pineville," Sweeten said. "We want to be able to provide a fun atmosphere for anybody and everybody who would come here to town and want to use the park."

Melissa Ziemianin, 37, has been involved in making the park all-inclusive for a year and a half. Ziemianin said the goal is to create a park that anyone can enjoy and experience.

Ziemianin said she was able to find a community member that wanted to donate a wheelchair-accessible water fountain, which will soon be installed at the park.

"It was a resident here in town, and she wanted to do something in honor of her husband that passed," Ziemianin said. "We talked about multiple different things and she was wanting a water fountain, and then I pushed for it to be handicap accessible."

Ziemianin said she thinks the all-inclusive park will be helpful as some children may not have a park well-suited for their needs.

"We as a community and as a nation, I think that we lack in knowing there are all different kinds of people that need all different kinds of stuff," Ziemianin said. "It's not just a slide."

Emily Yousey, 42, is involved in making Myers Park all-inclusive, Yousey said she decided to help because she has a five-year-old son, Rowdy, with Down syndrome. Yousey said she wants Rowdy, and children with needs like his, to have a park they can enjoy.

"It benefits all the kids, it really does, not only with special needs," Yousey said. "I'd like him to grow up in it and be able to develop in it."

Yousey said her family loves going to the park, but that there aren't many all-inclusive parks available nearby. Yousey said she is excited about the mats being installed so Rowdy is able to get up and down easily and isn't surrounded by rocks. Yousey said she also thinks her son will be excited about the handicap-accessible swing and water fountain.

"It is a wonderful thing that we've got here," Yousey said. "When it was shut down, these kids, they knew."

Langford said the new swing, mats, and water fountain will soon be installed at Myers Park. Any community members who wish to get involved in future initiatives can find more information on the McDonald County Health Department website.

