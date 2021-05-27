Obituaries

Raymond Clark Gardner

Aug. 9, 1974

May 19, 2021

Raymond Clark Gardner II, 46, of Pineville, Mo., died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Ark.

He was born Aug. 9, 1974, in Fayetteville, Ark., to Raymond and Lynda (Ahrens) Gardner. He was raised in Bentonville, Ark., and was a 1992 graduate of Bentonville High School. He resided in Pineville since 2005. He owned and operated Raymond Gardner Towing, which he founded in April of this year. Prior to being self-employed, he worked as the code inspector for the city of Pineville and was a lineman for Vision Cable.

His father, Raymond Clark Gardner Sr., preceded him in death.

He is survived by his son, Andy Gardner (Shelby) of Siloam Springs, Ark.; two grandchildren; his mother, Lynda Gardner of Pineville; two brothers, John Gardner of Pineville, Clarence Gardner (Sarah) of Cave Springs, Mo.; and three sisters, Angela Winkler (Mike) of Wylie, Texas, Melissa Fairchild (Tim) of Bentonville, Elizabeth Gardner of Brookwood, Ala.

Funeral services were held Saturday, May 22, 2021, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Pastor Bill Rogers officiating.

Eunice Faye Holland

Sept. 18, 1951

April 30, 2021

Eunice Faye Holland, 69, of Goodman, Mo., died Friday, April 30, 2021.

She was born Sept.18, 1951, in Greely, Colo., to Dick L. Jennings and Inez Jennings. She enjoyed nature and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Bud Jennings; and a sister, Marjorie Finley.

Surviving are her husband, Zeb "Rick" Holland; her children, Dick and Zeb "Rick" Jr; four sisters, Eva Wiant, Jane Rickman and Sally Hilker of Goodman, Jacklyn Herzog of Georgia; her brother, William Jennings; and three grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Blessed Hope Church in Goodman, Mo.

Tony Ray Sanders

Jan. 31, 1950

May 24, 2021

Tony Ray Sanders, 71, of Diamond, Mo., died Monday, May 24, 2021, following a short illness.

He was born on Jan. 31, 1950, in Stella, Mo., to Walter Crave and Eva Merle (Durham) Sanders. He worked as the maintenance supervisor at the Geoge Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond for more than 35 years. He enjoyed going to auctions and, in the past, he rebuilt cars and did upholstery work.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Linda June Sanders, Robert Sanders, Dennis Sanders, R.L. Sanders.

He is survived by his three children, Sharla Sanders Martin (Tony), Gabe Sanders (Janet) and Greg Sanders (Heather) all of Neosho, Mo.; four brothers, Darrell Sanders of Anderson, Mo., Gene Sanders and Clyde Sanders both of Stella, Mo., Donnie Sanders of Aurora, Mo.; and six grandchildren.

Graveside Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Union Cemetery in Stella, Mo. Gerald Griffon will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home.

Bobby Gene Wilson

Nov. 21, 1945

May 18, 2021

Bobby Gene "Bob" Wilson, 75, of Seneca, Mo., died Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in the comfort of his home.

He was born Nov. 21, 1945, in Joplin, Mo., to John and Tettie (Rector) Wilson. He was raised in Tiff City and was a 1963 graduate of Southwest City High School. On Aug. 26, 1965, he married Mildred Joyce Robeson. He was a pastor and police officer throughout his life, graduating from Midwest Bible Institute and Missouri Southern State College Police Academy. He ministered for over 50 years; the last 25 at New Bethel Church in Anderson. His law enforcement career began with the Goodman Police Department in 1992 and ended with Seneca Police Department, where he retired in 2010. He enjoyed reading God's Word, watching the Andy Griffith Show, and carpentry projects.

His parents preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joyce Wilson of the home; three sons, Randy Wilson (Kim) of Noel, Robert Wilson of Seneca, Rusty Wilson(Sabrina) of Anderson; five grandchildren; and sister, Judy Wilson Weaver (Sam) of Anderson.

Funeral services were held Friday, May 21, 2021, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Pastors Ronnie Tosh and Haskel Martin officiating. Burial followed in the Anderson Cemetery.

Memorials are being directed to the Gideon's Bible Ministry c/o the funeral home.

