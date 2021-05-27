Museum Opens This Weekend

The Historic Courthouse Museum on the square in Pineville will reopen Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. after being closed last season. The museum will open for the season on Friday and Saturday.

Demonstrations and speakers will fill the museum on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Karen Almeter will be using her spinning wheel and Janet Mott will be sewing the old-fashioned way, both downstairs.

There will be a series of speakers in the courtroom upstairs, beginning at 10:15 am with George Scott as Mark Twain. Doug Hall will speak at 11 a.m, Judy Smith at 11:45 a.m., Linda Vallance at 12:30 p.m., and Mark Twain will finish up at 1:15 p.m. Gayla Baker will have stories to tell and Leanna Schlessman will be singing in the main hall.

New exhibits, demonstrations, singing and storytelling will be enjoyed by everyone who visits on Saturday.