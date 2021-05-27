Megapods, Meat, Music Offered At River Ranch Resort

PINEVILLE -- River Ranch Resort, located in Noel, is booking new megapods for campers, created a "Sloppy Camper" event which includes live music, Ribeye steak dinners, and frozen margaritas, and completed renovations on the campground.

Dustin Shurback, a River Ranch Resort co-owner alongside his wife, purchased River Ranch Resort in May of 2020. Shurback said he is excited for the Sloppy Camper event and megapods as well as River Ranch Resort's Sycamore Store renovations, partial remodel, and 18 new RVs added to the Sycamore location. Shurback said the campground added four new megapods, which have their own bathrooms and showers in them.

"The megapods are designed for two people," Shurback, 32, said. "They come with a full XL bed, a kitchenette area where there's a sink and a microwave, and a little mini-fridge. They do have AC and heat, and they have a bathroom and a shower in them."

Shurback said the campground offers separate glamping pods, but only the megapods include an XL bed, bathroom, and shower inside the pod.

In addition to megapods, River Ranch Resort will be hosting a "Sloppy Camper" event which will take place every Friday and Saturday from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend. Live music will be available each day of the event, frozen margaritas and other beverages will be available for purchase, and the campground will sell dinners that include a Ribeye steak, beans, and a potato.

Gary Duke, Shurback's father-in-law, will be cooking steaks for the campground during the Sloppy Camper event. Duke, who is from Texas, learned in his home state how to cook steaks well. Duke said he was taught how to make a marinade for his steaks, which he will use at River Ranch Resort's event.

"The steak dinner is what is most exciting for me, to be able to be a part of that," Duke said. "I love being out there among the people, and just making people happy."

Duke said the Sloppy Camper will add more quality to River Ranch Resort.

"It's just a really nice area, you know, when campers come in from their float and stuff, it's a place for them to unwind and relax," Duke said. "It's beautiful right there on the river, it's just a really neat idea."

Shurback said visitors are able to watch the band perform without charge, and that you don't have to be camping at River Ranch Resort to attend.

"Come one, come all. Everyone is welcome" Shurback said. "It doesn't matter if you're a guest of ours or a guest of any other outfitter, or a local community member. You're more than welcome to come in and listen to the music, eat some steak, and drink some margaritas."

Marlinda Shurback, co-owner of River Ranch Resort alongside her husband, said customers are able to buy a paddle of drinks at the Sloppy Camper trailer while they're watching the band perform.

"We're selling frozen margarita slushies out of it," Marlinda said. "We've got four machines. People can either do a single drink or they can do a paddle, which looks like a paddle, and it's got four spots for the drinks. You can get one of each."

Marlinda said she is excited for the event to kick off this summer because she loves seeing how happy people are at the campground.

"I'm most excited for seeing the people, and seeing how happy they are," Marlinda said. "They're always just so happy when they get here. It's its own little world." Marlinda said, laughing.

Shurback said he's most excited to see campers too.

"I'm an absolute, 100%, people-person," Shurback said. "I love seeing all of our guests. We work really hard 365 days a year just to ensure that we can provide the absolute best experience on the Elk River for the guests that come through here."

River Ranch Resort will be hosting the Sloppy Camper event from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend, the campground may extend the event based upon its initial success. More information on any campground events or updates can be found on the River Ranch Resort website.

Gary Duke making steaks at River Ranch Resort. Duke made steaks at River Ranch Resort for a benefit recently, Duke made 208 steaks in three hours.

Paddle of margaritas available for purchase at River Ranch Resort's Sloppy Camper trailer. Steak dinners and margaritas will be sold until Labor Day weekend.