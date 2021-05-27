McDonald County High School Awards were presented to students. Following are photos of some of the award recipients.

Margi Edmonds of Lambda Chi presents the Margaret Coffee Memorial Scholarship to Stormi Matthews (left) and the Shirley Rector Memorial Scholarship to Caitlyn Barton.

Jamie Malone (left) and Megan Alverson receive the MC Athletics Booster Club scholarship from Houston Brady, MCHS counselor.

Zoe Bartholomew (left) and Lily Allman receive the Natalie Jones Memorial Scholarship from Katie McKibben.

Zane Berner presents the New-Mac Electric Cooperative scholarship to Laney Wilson.

Linda Jefferson presents the Noel Women’s Club scholarships to Stormi Matthews (left), Ana Gonzalez (second from left) and Kristen Penn (right).

Nate Obenshain presents the Robert and Peggy Obenshain Memorial Scholarship to Kristen Penn and Kalob Hutcheson.

Laney Wilson (left) and Erin Cooper (right) receive the McDonald County Republican Club scholarship from Anna Watson.

Faith Leach receives the Rocky Comfort Redevelopment Committee scholarship from Elizabeth Webster.

PHOTOS BY RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Danita Keaton presents the Shelter Insurance scholarship to Anaily Gonzalez.