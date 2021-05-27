MC Wrestling Raises Funds With Car Wash

McDonald County wrestling had a car wash on May 22 to raise money for an upcoming summer camp and a Nationals tournament in Fargo, N.D.

ANDERSON -- McDonald County wrestling teams had a car wash and bake sale at Stangs Travel Center on May 22 to raise money for the Jeff Jordan "State Champ" wrestling camp and upcoming National tournament. The teams' goal is to raise $6,000 to fully cover the cost of the upcoming camp and to attend Nationals in Fargo, for which two wrestlers qualified.

Clayton Adams, the McDonald County youth head wrestling coach, has been coaching the team for 10 years. Adams said the funds raised will cover each wrestler who plans on attending the camp, as well as covering costs for the upcoming Freestyle and Greco-Roman National tournament.

Adams said the team is learning about hard work while raising funds.

"With wrestling, it's not just developing good moral-sounded kids on and off the mat," Adams said. "It's teaching these kids this responsibility to put in that work and showing that works pays off."

Levi Smith, 16, has been wrestling for seven years. Smith said he likes bonding with his team members while raising money to return to "State Champ" camp in Ohio, which the team attended last year.

"It's pretty fun, it's a time to hang out with the team," Smith said. "And some people like to donate a lot," Smith said, smiling.

Smith said the community should support the wrestling team, so the team learns more about the sport at the camp and continues to improve upon its skills.

Blaine Ortiz, 15, has been wrestling for 12 years. Ortiz said he enjoys bonding with his team members while working to raise funds. Ortiz said community members should support the team by getting their cars washed and purchasing baked goods.

MC wrestling teams will have another car wash from 8:30 to noon Friday, June 11, at McDonald County High School. Adams said the teams may have more fundraising events in the future to reach the goal of $6,000.

McDonald County Wrestling teams selling baked goods at the fundraiser. Banana cream pies, a favorite of coach Clayton Adams, were the first to sell out at the bake sale.