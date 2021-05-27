MC 4 Kids To Continue Providing Student Aid Through Summer School

ANDERSON -- MC 4 Kids, a program that provides goods and services for students in need within the McDonald County R-1 school system, will continue providing for students this summer. The program will continue to provide items such as food, toiletries, clothing and additional assistance.

Leslie Kasischke, 45, is the president and school liaison for MC 4 Kids. Kasischke said MC 4 Kids is a supplemental organization, funded independently by grants and donations, to aid McDonald County students who may have unmet needs in the home. MC 4 Kids is a multi-faceted program with the organization offering a backpack food-sharing program, food pantries in each school, as well as additional services. Kasischke said some examples of needs the program may fulfill, aside from providing food, includes providing assistance to students obtaining glasses, scheduling doctor appointments, and obtaining dental hygiene items. Kasischke said she is working to provide a list this summer of additional resources available to students, whether they're attending Summer School or not.

"Through the summer I'm trying to get together a really great resource list of what is in the county," Kasischke said. "If a parent calls and tells us, 'Hey, I don't have heat,' where can I direct them? What places can help them with that? We're trying to just establish a really good list of resources in our county, or close to our county, and what they can provide, what they can do for people."

Diane Cooper, 56, is the secretary for MC 4 Kids. Cooper said, in addition to the organization creating a resource list for students this Summer, MC 4 Kids will continue directly providing to students in need.

"We'll continue working through the summer," Cooper said. "If we became aware of a family that needed something, or a family contacted us and needed something, we'd certainly try to either meet that need or help them to meet that need."

Cooper said, in addition to MC 4 Kids members, counselors at each school are heavily involved with MC 4 Kids, leaving each school to have a representative able to help meet student needs.

Sarah Foré, 23, is the grant writer and publicity liaison for MC 4 Kids. Foré said the program receives an abundance of community support which, in turn, allows the program to offer more goods and services to students.

"I know, recently, Access Family Health care, they offered to donate some of their dental hygiene care packages for students that may need that," Foré said. "There's also, in Pineville, someone donated or offered to give some students discounted eye care services. There are some community members out there that are willing to offer services, not just necessarily clothing or food."

Foré said students will soon receive evaluation forms so MC 4 Kids is better able to see what students are lacking.

"We're going to send out a needs evaluation form here at the end of the year to our students," Foré said. "Just to learn a little bit more about the demographic, and to learn a little bit more about what areas are we doing good in meeting, or what areas do we need to improve to help meet their needs."

Brandi Dowd, 45, is a member of MC 4 Kids, and has been involved in meeting student needs before the MC 4 Kids program was established.

"I was a member when MC 4 Kids was Bright Futures," Dowd said. "Then that kind of dissipated and MC 4 Kids was created and we have continued to help out any way we can. Whether that's making donations, getting donations, or shopping for kids."

Dowd said she would love to see more community involvement in MC 4 Kids and encourages community members to attend program meetings.

"We have monthly meetings and would love to get more community members involved," Dowd said. "Please feel free to reach out to any members or schools for information."

MC 4 Kids meetings will take place on the first Friday of each month at 8:30 a.m. Meeting locations vary but are likely to be held at the Pineville Community Center or at Commerce Coffee Shop in Pineville.

GRAPHIC BY NATIONAL CENTER FOR EDUCATIONAL STATISTICS. According to a 2019/2020 study conducted by National Study for Educational Statistics, 587 of 1,099 McDonald County High School students are eligible to receive free lunch and 125 are eligible to receive reduced lunch. Many students in the McDonald County R-1 school system benefit from additional meal programs, like MC 4 Kids.