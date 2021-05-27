Lake Beautification, Repairs On Agenda Final Time

For the final time, lake beautification and repairs were on the agenda for the Southwest City board of alderman on Tuesday.

Mayor David Blake reported that, as the project progressed, Matt Walters made minor adjustments with Mayor Blake's approval.

Mayor Blake presented an invoice from Walters for his work. He reminded council members that the city owes Walters a final payment of $4,703.07 but noted that Walters came more than $10,000 over his original bid of $17,703.07.

"I don't want to shortchange him," Blake said. He estimated that Walters completed $2,000 in additional work.

After reviewing the invoice and crunching numbers, the council voted to pay Walters a final payment of $6,703.07.

"As far as Old Business, Lake Beautification will be removed," Mayor Blake announced.

Departmental Reports

Fire Captain Brent Blake reported on behalf of Fire Chief Shane Clark that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to three medical calls and two motor vehicle accidents.

City Clerk Austen reported that the new reporting system is set up and she will attend the next fire department meeting to provide training and instructions. The new system should be in use following this training.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported, since the last meeting, the department has taken two reports, issued one ticket, made two arrests, provided assistance to neighboring agencies twice and responded to 103 calls for service.

City Clerk Austen reported on behalf of Public Works Director Shane Clark that the street department has been mowing throughout town and preparing the dog pound for an upcoming inspection. As soon as the weather allows, it will begin cold patching with a focus on Oak Street, Liberty Road and Bluebird Lane. The water department has been busy reading meters.

In other business, the council:

• Granted a building permit to Jose Manuel Del La Cruz at 206 E. Comanche Street in order for Del La Cruz to build a 12-by-27-foot add-on;

• Sponsored the 2021 Fishing Derby in the amount of $300;

• Opened a checking account devoted to funds for the upcoming Community Development Block Grant in regard to the long-awaited water system improvement project;

• Opened a checking account devoted to funds from the American Rescue Plan Act;

• Paid bills in the amount of $2,241.70.