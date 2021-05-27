Fisher Sees Definite Need For Help In Rural Community

Tony Fisher isn't afraid of putting in some long hours.

The floor installer is used to working late, then getting home and handling an emergency medical call. The self-employed floor installer has built a solid 20-year career, earning a good reputation, with repeat customers and a number of referrals.

Even at the end of an "extremely physical" day, he quickly jumps to volunteer at the White Rock Fire Department.

"You get home and go. I enjoy helping everybody. There's a big need for help in rural areas," he said. "There's a lot of wrecks."

Fisher has volunteered for six years, after being recruited by then Fire Chief Joe Lahr. The love of his life -- Kritha -- is Lahr's daughter. They've been together 12 years.

Fisher has gained a lot of working man's knowledge while at the fire department.

"They teach us a lot," he said. "We've learned about the community by being a part of the community."

He's also learned to garner tidbits about life from older folks, many of whom know local history as well as good, hard lessons.

"They're our own hidden treasures. You can learn from old-timers -- they will teach you the most," he said.

Fisher aids the department wherever he can. He admits the adrenaline can aid a firefighter when he or she responds to an emergency.

"When calls are going, it's a little bit of a rush," he said.

Fisher also gets a rush when he takes his race truck to the track. He frequents Mo-Kan Dragway or the Tulsa Dragway. His dad worked as a diesel mechanic, and Fisher feels he's absorbed that interest and skill.

He's currently working on two projects, one of which includes turning a 1937 Chevy into a pretty fast roadster.

"I like to tinker on hot rods," he said, laughing.

In addition to his in-demand career and adrenaline-pumping racing hobby, Fisher still makes time for his neighbors.

"It's a good opportunity to help your community," he said. "It's something you want to always do."

Editor's Note: This feature is part of a series of White Rock volunteer firefighter profiles. The volunteer fire department in Jane responds to emergencies and non-emergency calls within a 90-square mile area.