Do You Recognize This WWII Veteran?

COURTESY PHOTO/Do you recognize this McDonald County WWII veteran? She received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet and in return, she sent a photo from her time in the service. This unidentified photo is number 14 in the Bonnibel Sweet Album. The McDonald County Historical Society is attempting to match names with these hero's faces in order to preserve a precious piece of local history. If you have any information, please contact Hazel Sheets with the McDonald County Library at 417-223-4489.

