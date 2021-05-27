Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Dakota W. Bell vs. Kaylynne M. Bell. Dissolution.

Jerry D. Harnar vs. Shelley L. Harnar. Dissolution.

Craig D. Davidson vs. Katherine L. Davidson. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Truman D. Roponei. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Jose M. Vinaja Vanegas. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Dewayne M. Kelly. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Talisha L. Hudson et al. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. James M. Haibon. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Lehna Lucas. Suit on account.

Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC vs. Maci Lock. Contract/account (bulk).

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Isacc S. McAsams. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Nixson H. Manuel. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Cory R. Gray. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Kathryn E. Gardner. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Ronald R. Lewis et al. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Marly Alex. Assault.

Gomez Hernandez. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Manuel M. Tejada. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Richard Shane Wallace. DWI -- alcohol, exceeded posted speed limit and failed to drive within single lane of roadway having three or more lanes and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate without financial responsibility.

Adam Daniel Gregory. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate without financial responsibility.

Truman D. Roponei. Driving while revoked/suspended and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident.

Jose M. Vinaja Vanegas. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit.

Jessica Jo Walrath. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Brittnee Alaine Rogers Jr. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

David Allen Casares. Assault.

Michael Anthony Martinez. Financial exploitation of elderly/disabled person.

Patty S. Martinez. Financial exploitation of elderly/disabled person.

Dale W. Richardson. Financial exploitation of elderly/disabled person.

Brandon A. Polk. Leaving scene of motor vehicle accident.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Felonies:

None.