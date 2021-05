An article in the May 20 edition of the McDonald County Press incorrectly stated that Elizabeth M. Elkins, 19, was a passenger in Rhonda Wise's car during an accident on March 22.

Elkins was a passenger in the car driven by Robert M. Newkirk, 18, of Noel, who failed to yield to the 2007 Ford Escape, driven by Wise, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.