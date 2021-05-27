NWA Women's Chorus

NWA Women's Chorus (aka Bella Vista Women's Chorus) celebrates the start of rehearsals again. Women who love to sing from Benton, Washington and McDonald counties are invited to join. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience needed. Performances include classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care centers and veterans centers. Rehearsals are at 12:45 p.m. every Monday, at Bella Vista's St. Bernard's Church Hall in Bella Vista, with plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas State covid-19 guidelines. Call Elaine at 918-857-1675 or visit www.NWArkansasWomensChorus.com.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus will restart meetings from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the fellowship hall of the Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (enter at the north door). To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. Social distancing and mask-wearing are required. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. The invite is for women of all ages and voice ranges to experience barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479 876 7204, or visit the website at www.perfectharmonybv.com

Virtual Beef Cooking Club

Get hands-on experience cooking beef at home, including recipes, cooking tips and nutrition information. When you register, you will receive a link to watch at showtime or a later time. You will also receive the recipe, shopping list and more.

Your Virtual Cooking Club Host -- Luella was raised on a fifth-generation farm and developed a passion for agriculture early on. Luella has worked with 4-H youth and commodity groups to promote agriculture education in the classroom. She is leading a national AG literacy program and school lunch program to expand beef offerings and nutrition connections. She also leads a consumer outreach team as the consumer affairs director for the Missouri Beef Industry Council. She is the author of a cookbook and children's book series that highlights agriculture and farm life.

Tuesday, June 1 -- 12 p.m. -- United We Steak. Grilling Tips and More -- Featured Recipe: Classic Beef Kabobs and Steak Rub -- Register at https://ncba-uvcwn.formstack.com/forms/mobc_virtual_beef_cooking_club

Safety and Health Program Event

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations will host a Safety and Health Program Management online training event from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, and Thursday, Nov. 18. The session is free and topics include workplace analysis management leadership and employee involvement, hazard prevention and control, and safety and health training. Space is limited. Call 573-522-7233 (SAFE) or visit labor.mo.gov/onsite for more information.