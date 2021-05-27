This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
May 2
James Leroy Boman, 42, Bentonville, Ark., operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and DWI -- alcohol
Efrain Ceniceros-Perez, 25, Springdale, Ark., DWI -- alcohol
Travis Vincent Santizo, 42, Carthage, fish without permit for non-resident and out-of-state fugitive
Kanterson Katchuo Shed, 48, Goodman, unlawful use of weapon -- while intoxicated -- loaded weapon
Jonathon Lee Terrill, 33, Goodman, equipment violation
May 3
Michelle Lynn Daniels, 41, Rocky Comfort, exceeded posted speed limit
Jonathan Lee Golden, 47, Goodman, violation of order of protection for adult
Ashley Victoria Mace, 26, no address given, excessive blood alcohol content
Michael Anthony Martinez, 61, Neosho, rape or attempted rape and financial exploitation of an elderly or disabled person
Thomas Dale Taylor, 41, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Kimberly Dawn Weiser, 44, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
May 4
Alice Marie Woolard, 34, Noel, theft/stealing - motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft
May 5
Derek Luke Bohannon, 27, Neosho, driving while revoked/suspended, exceeded posted speed limit, failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction, failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right and DWI -- alcohol
Clara Beth Lynn Eden, 24, Anderson, violation of order of protection for adult
John Grady Gaches, 58, Pierce City, Mo., property damage
May 6
James Scott Lance, 28, Lanagan, domestic assault
Wesley Allen Martin, 31, Neosho, driving while revoked/suspended, receiving stolen property, delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate without financial responsibility
Floyd Wayne Smith, 20, Lanagan, theft/stealing and theft/stealing -- firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate
May 7
Joshua Lee Patton, 22, Springfield, forgery
Tanner Elijah Smith, 27, Noel, unlawful possession/transport/manufacture/repair or sale of illegal weapon