This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

May 2

James Leroy Boman, 42, Bentonville, Ark., operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and DWI -- alcohol

Efrain Ceniceros-Perez, 25, Springdale, Ark., DWI -- alcohol

Travis Vincent Santizo, 42, Carthage, fish without permit for non-resident and out-of-state fugitive

Kanterson Katchuo Shed, 48, Goodman, unlawful use of weapon -- while intoxicated -- loaded weapon

Jonathon Lee Terrill, 33, Goodman, equipment violation

May 3

Michelle Lynn Daniels, 41, Rocky Comfort, exceeded posted speed limit

Jonathan Lee Golden, 47, Goodman, violation of order of protection for adult

Ashley Victoria Mace, 26, no address given, excessive blood alcohol content

Michael Anthony Martinez, 61, Neosho, rape or attempted rape and financial exploitation of an elderly or disabled person

Thomas Dale Taylor, 41, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Kimberly Dawn Weiser, 44, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

May 4

Alice Marie Woolard, 34, Noel, theft/stealing - motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

May 5

Derek Luke Bohannon, 27, Neosho, driving while revoked/suspended, exceeded posted speed limit, failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction, failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right and DWI -- alcohol

Clara Beth Lynn Eden, 24, Anderson, violation of order of protection for adult

John Grady Gaches, 58, Pierce City, Mo., property damage

May 6

James Scott Lance, 28, Lanagan, domestic assault

Wesley Allen Martin, 31, Neosho, driving while revoked/suspended, receiving stolen property, delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate without financial responsibility

Floyd Wayne Smith, 20, Lanagan, theft/stealing and theft/stealing -- firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate

May 7

Joshua Lee Patton, 22, Springfield, forgery

Tanner Elijah Smith, 27, Noel, unlawful possession/transport/manufacture/repair or sale of illegal weapon