Anderson Holds Berries, Bluegrass And BBQ Festival

ANDERSON -- The Anderson Betterment Club held the eighth annual Berries, Bluegrass and BBQ Festival on May 22 at Town Hole Park. The festival, celebrating a town that was once known as "the strawberry capital of the world," was filled with food, games, and, of course, strawberries.

Ken Schutten, president of the Anderson Betterment Club, said there were more strawberries at the festival this year than any year prior, with 440 quarts of strawberries for sale, all of which were sold before the event ended. Schutten said one of the events most fun to watch at the festival is the doughnut eating competition, and he's not wrong.

The doughnut-eating competition, sponsored by Poppy's Daylight Donuts, was divided into three age groups: zero to six years old, seven to 12 years old, and 13 and older. The youngest group, zero to six years old, was challenged to see who could eat a single doughnut the quickest. The second age group, seven to 12 years old, was challenged to see who could eat three doughnuts the fastest, and the third age group, 13 and older, was challenged to see who could eat six doughnuts first. For the first age group, the winner was, Dalia Martin, 6, who ate one doughnut in one minute and forty seconds. For the second age group, the winner was Konnor Bowman, 8, who ate three doughnuts in two minutes and forty-nine seconds. For the third age group, the winner was Jared Mouthard, 42, who ate six doughnuts in one minute and fifty-five seconds.

Following the doughnut eating competition were performances by the Greenland Station Bluegrass Band and the Finley River Boys. Next, little misses and misters participated in their pageants, making 2021 the first year for a Little Mister Strawberry Pageant.

For the Little Mister Strawberry Pageant, seven winners were named. In the zero- to three-month category, Luke Garvin took first. In the four- to six-month category, Rylan Hoffman took first. In the seven- to nine-month category, Kannon Morris took first and Dawson Qualls took second. In the 19- to 24-month category, Jonah Stokes took first. In the two- to three-year category, Kaidan Baker took first. In the four- to six-year category, Conway Hines took first and Jacob Woodkey took second. In the 10- to 13-year category, Zane Burrows took first.

For the Little Miss Strawberry Pageant, 15 winners were named. In the zero- to three-month category, Beau Garvin took first, Abigail Lowry took second, and Pearl Stokes took third. In the four- to six-month category, Kora White took first, Austyn Baker took second, and Cierra Turner took third. In the 10- to 12-month category, Harper Hobbes took first. In the two- to three-year category, Grayson Johnson took first, Paisley Williams took second, and Adalai Arnold took third. In the four- to six-year category, Kynzlee Spencer took first and Payton Martinez took second. In the seven- to 10-year category, Emmy Brewer took first, Bianca Donaldson took second, and Kallie Luebke took third.

Gary Wasson, a member of the Anderson Betterment Club, said he joined the club out of love for Anderson, and the festival shows the club's love for the city.

"It offers a glimpse into our heritage, and I think, if we don't keep heritage alive, it's a sad thing," Wasson said.

Following the pageant, festival-goers heard from The Flyin' Buzzards Bluegrass Band, Possum Trot, and Spillwater Drive.

Winners of the doughnut eating competition: Dalia Martin (left), Konnor Bowman (middle), and Jared Mouthard (right). There were 20 entries in the doughnut eating competition.

Winners in the Little Mister Strawberry Pageant. This year is the first year for a Little Mister Strawberry, there were nine entries.

Winners in the Little Miss Strawberry Pageant. There were over 20 entries in the Little Miss Strawberry Pageant.